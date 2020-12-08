Fed up mum sticks it to skate park scoundrels

A Beerwah mother is calling for urgent safety upgrades to be made to the skate park. Picture: Natalie Wynne

A gang of youths terrifying local kids has prompted a Beerwah mother to call for urgent safety upgrades at the town's skate park.

The mother, who didn't want to use her name for fear of retribution, said the area needed to be cleaned up immediately.

"Being a mum of two boys, I'm just concerned that kids in the area can't come and feel safe and secure in this skate park," she said.

"There's always a certain element here that are very vocal in their swearing, they're very intimidating for younger kids, there's a lot of theft that goes on.

"It's a younger crowd between the ages of 12 to 14 that seem to be the ones doing this, they get out into their big groups.

"I just want somewhere safe for our kids to ride and have fun, we don't have a lot out here so

I think it's really important for the town to have that for the kids."

She said parents didn't want their children to be scared.

"I have a 15-year-old son who is a big guy, over six foot and he feels intimidated coming here," she said.

"He's had people surround him just the other day and he felt he had to leave very quickly so his scooter and his backpack weren't taken.

"It's not nice seeing your kids feel like that.

"Whole backpacks have been stolen, my son has seen people walk up to kids, take their scooters and just ride out of the park.

"I know in this community there has been a lot of people who are scared to say something about it but I'm not putting up with it anymore and I'm going to get as many people as I can to stand beside me."

She said she believed there was an aspect of drugs involved.

"I know you can get drugs anywhere but this is one area I know they are for sure," she said.

"A lot of these younger kids don't know how to stick up for themselves or defend themselves.

"They need a bit of direction, control and discipline.

"The police are aware but their hands are tied in so many ways."

She has taken her fight to social media and Sunshine Coast Council.

"I would love to see this skate park fenced off and only accessible through the pool like in Caloundra," she said.

"I would also love to see lights so they can have different events here and CCTV for extra security."

A council spokesman said the community was encouraged to contact council with any feedback they had about the Beerwah Skate Bowl.

"Council recognises the Queensland Police Service as the lead agency in crime prevention and works closely with Queensland Police Service to identify high risk and priority areas for crime prevention responses, including the installation of CCTV," the spokesman said.

"Other crime prevention measures need to be fully considered prior to CCTV installation.

"Parents should supervise their children when visiting a skate park and immediately report any crime or suspicious behaviour to Queensland Police Service."