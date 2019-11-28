Federal bid to lure doctors to the region

Noosa and surrounds may benefit from a program to lure more doctors to the region.

Noosa and surrounds may benefit from a program to lure more doctors to the region.

NOOSA and surrounds may benefit from a two-year education program that will create incentives for allied health professionals to work in regional areas.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has welcomed the scheme to recruit and retain medical professionals in regional areas, and provide professional development opportunities for allied health professionals.

“Allied health professionals play a major role in preventing, diagnosing, and treating illness and injury and in regional areas, they need a wide-ranging skillset to deal with the diverse range of patients that walk through the door,” Mr O’Brien said.

“A physiotherapist in a city clinic might specialise in sport or pregnancy, but a physio in a regional area needs to be able to assist all types of patients, including children and the aged.

“This program will help attract these university-trained specialists, and bolster the medical community as they work closely with other professionals, doctors and nurses in regional areas.”

The program will teach skills including how to manage complex patients and where to find more support and how to consult via telehealth.