Federal election 2019: Bookies say Labor will win on May 18

ONLINE bookmaker Sportsbet have Labor at $1.16 and Coalition at $4.85 to win the election.

Labor are favourite in 94 of the 151 seats.



The Coalition are tipped to win 51 seats with 6 going to other parties.

Scott Morrison announced today that we'll be heading to the polls on May 18.



Online bookmaker Sportsbet has all 150 seats priced, with Labor strongly favoured to be the next sworn in Government.

Despite massive support for the Coalition since the budget was announced, they still remain $4.85 outsiders.



2019 Federal Election Total Seats Prediction



Labor: 94

Coalition: 51

Others: 6



"There has been a flood of cash on the Coalition since the budget was delivered last Tuesday, but given the discrepancy in predicted seats, it is just a drop in ocean. The Coalition are going to need a power higher than just punters if they are to stand any chance come May 18, '' said sportsbet.com.au's Rich Hummerston.



Markets courtesy sportsbet.com.au

Sworn In Government

$1.16 Labor

$4.85 Coalition



Federal Election - All 150 electorates



Adelaide (SA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$36 Greens



Aston (VIC)

$1.50 Coalition

$2.55 Labor

$41 Greens



Ballarat (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$34 Greens



Banks (NSW)

$1.60 Labor

$2.30 Coalition

$41 Greens



Barker (SA)

$1.06 Coalition

$7.50 Labor

$41 Greens



Barton (NSW)

$1.05 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$71 Greens



Bass (TAS)

$1.19 Labor

$4.50 Coalition

$61 Greens



Bean (ACT)

$1.10 Labor

$5.50 Coalition

$51 Greens



Bendigo (VIC)

$1.06 Labor

$7.50 Coalition

$34 Greens



Bennelong (NSW)

$1.40 Coalition

$2.80 Labor

$61 Greens



Berowra (NSW)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$51 Greens



Blair (QLD)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$34 Greens



Blaxland (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens



Bonner (QLD)

$1.45 Labor

$2.55 Coalition

$36 Greens



Boothby (SA)

$1.60 Labor

$2.20 Coalition

$21 Greens



Bowman (QLD)

$1.40 Coalition

$2.75 Labor

$26 Greens

$81 United Australia Party



Braddon (TAS)

$1.20 Labor

$4.50 Coalition

$71 Greens



Bradfield (NSW)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$71 Greens

Brand (WA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens



Brisbane (QLD)

$1.85 Labor

$2.60 Coalition

$4.50 Greens

$71 United Australia Party



Bruce (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$51 Greens



Burt (WA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens



Calare (NSW)

$1.27 Coalition

$3.20 Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

$16 Labor

$61 Greens



Calwell (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens



Canberra (ACT)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$21 Greens

Canning (WA)

$1.60 Coalition

$2.30 Labor

$46 Greens



Capricornia (QLD)

$1.38 Labor

$2.60 Coalition

$21 One nation

$31 Greens



Casey (VIC)

$1.72 Coalition

$2.10 Labor

$31 Greens



Chifley (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$16 Coalition

$21 Greens

$21 Any other



Chisholm (VIC)

$1.20 Labor

$4.40 Coalition

$6.00 Independent

$51 Greens



Clark (TAS)

$1.05 Independent

$8.00 Labor

$16 Coalition

$31 Greens



Cook (NSW)

$1.07 Coalition

$7.00 Labor

$34 Greens

Cooper (VIC)

$1.19 Labor

$4.20 Greens

$31 Coalition



Corangamite (VIC)

$1.10 Labor

$6.00 Coalition

$26 Greens



Corio (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$34 Greens



Cowan (WA)

$1.18 Labor

$4.70 Coalition

$31 Greens



Cowper (NSW)

$1.72 Independent

$1.93 Coalition

$21 Labor

$51 Greens



Cunningham (NSW)

$1.05 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$51 Greens



Curtin (WA)

$1.12 Coalition

$6.00 Labor

$26 Greens



Dawson (QLD)

$1.60 Labor

$2.20 Coalition

$31 Greens



Deakin (VIC)

$1.60 Labor

$2.20 Coalition

$41 Greens



Dickson (QLD)

$1.33 Labor

$2.85 Coalition

$81 Greens



Dobell (NSW)

$1.05 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$51 Greens



Dunkley (VIC)

$1.20 Labor

$4.00 Coalition

$26 Greens



Durack (WA)

$1.06 Coalition

$7.50 Labor

$41 Greens



Eden-Monaro (NSW)

$1.05 Labor

$8.50 Coalition

$41 Greens

Fadden (QLD)

$1.11 Coalition

$5.50 Labor

$34 Greens

Fairfax (QLD)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens

Farrer (NSW)

$1.70 Coalition

$1.95 Independent

$6.00 Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

$61 Labor

$71 Greens



Fenner (ACT)

$1.04 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$51 Greens

Fisher (QLD)

$1.20 Coalition

$4.00 Labor

$34 Greens



Flinders (VIC)

$1.80 Coalition

$2.00 Labor

$10 Julia Banks

$61 Greens

$101 Animal Justice Party



Flynn (QLD)

$1.28 Labor

$3.30 Coalition

$18 Greens

Forde (QLD)

$1.33 Labor

$3.00 Coalition

$51 Greens

Forrest (WA)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens

Fowler (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$51 Greens

Franklin (TAS)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$31 Greens

Fraser (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$16 Coalition

$41 Greens



Fremantle (WA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens



Gellibrand (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Greens

$61 Coalition

Gilmore (NSW)

$1.18 Labor

$5.50 Liberal (Coalition)

$8.00 National (Coalition)

$14 Independent

$31 United Australia Party

$51 Greens

Gippsland (VIC)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens

Goldstein (VIC)

$1.12 Coalition

$6.00 Labor

$41 Greens



Gorton (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Greens

$26 Coalition

Grayndler (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Greens

$51 Coalition

Greenway (NSW)

$1.02 Labor

$10 Coalition

$41 Greens

Grey (SA)

$1.34 Coalition

$3.20 Labor

$41 Greens

Griffith (QLD)

$1.04 Labor

$8.50 Greens

$21 Coalition

Groom (QLD)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens



Hasluck (WA)

$1.35 Labor

$3.00 Coalition

$41 Greens

Herbert (QLD)

$1.45 Labor

$2.70 Coalition

$61 Greens

Higgins (VIC)

$1.70 Coalition

$2.20 Labor

$7.00 Greens

$51 Independent

$71 Liberal Democratic Party

$101 Animal Justice Party

$101 Centre Alliance

$151 United Australia Party



Hindmarsh (SA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens

Hinkler (QLD)

$1.45 Coalition

$2.60 Labor

$61 Greens

Holt (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$34 Greens



Hotham (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens



Hughes (NSW)

$1.37 Coalition

$3.00 Labor

$61 Greens



Hume (NSW)

$1.30 Coalition

$3.45 Labor

$51 Greens



Hunter (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$51 Greens



Indi (VIC)

$1.80 Independent

$2.00 Coalition

$12 Labor

Isaacs (VIC)

$1.08 Labor

$7.50 Coalition

$31 Greens

Jagajaga (VIC)

$1.02 Labor

$10 Coalition

$26 Greens

Kennedy (QLD)

$1.20 KAP

$6.00 Coalition

$8.00 Labor

Kingsford Smith (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$51 Greens

Kingston (SA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$36 Centre Alliance

Kooyong (VIC)

$1.30 Coalition

$3.40 Greens

$8.00 Labor

La Trobe (VIC)

$1.50 Labor

$14 Coalition

$61 Greens



Lalor (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$14 Coalition

$61 Greens



Leichardt (QLD)

$1.70 Labor

$2.50 Coalition

$6.00 KAP

$51 One Nation

Lilley (QLD)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens

Lindsay (NSW)

$1.20 Labor

$4.00 Coalition

$61 Greens

Lingiari (NT)

$1.02 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$51 Greens

Longman (QLD)

$1.14 Labor

$4.50 Coalition

$41 Greens

Lyne (NSW)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$51 Greens



Lyons (TAS)

$1.20 Labor

$4.00 Coalition

$32 Greens

Macarthur (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens

Mackellar (NSW)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens

Macnamara (VIC)

$1.72 Labor

$2.00 Greens

$12 Coalition

Macquarie (NSW)

$1.05 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$26 Greens



Makin (SA)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens

Mallee (VIC)

$1.15 Coalition

$4.75 Independent

$21 Labor

$51 Greens

$81 Rise Up Australia

$101 Citizens Electoral Council

Maranoa (QLD)

$1.02 Coalition

$8.00 One Nation

$31 Labor

$41 KAP

$71 Greens

Maribyrnong (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens

Mayo (SA)

$1.14 Centre Alliance

$5.00 Coalition

$31 Labor



McEwen (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens

McMahon (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens

McPherson (QLD)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$51 Greens



Melbourne (VIC)

$1.12 Greens

$5.50 Labor

$61 Coalition

Menzies (VIC)

$1.38 Coalition

$2.85 Labor

$16 Independent

$41 Greens



Mitchell (NSW)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens



Monash

$1.18 Coalition

$4.40 Labor

$41 Greens



Moncrieff (QLD)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$34 Greens



Moore (WA)

$1.10 Coalition

$6.00 Labor

$51 Greens



Moreton (QLD)

$1.06 Labor

$7.25 Coalition

$31 Greens



New England (NSW)

$1.04 Coalition

$7.00 Labor

$61 Greens



Newcastle (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens



Nicholls (VIC)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$61 Greens



North Sydney (NSW)

$1.01 Coalition

$11 Labor

$51 Greens



O'Connor (WA)

$1.10 Coalition

$6.00 Labor

$51 Greens



Oxley (QLD)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$16 Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

$18 Greens

$28 One Nation

$36 Sustainable Australia



Page (NSW)

$1.64 Labor

$2.05 Coalition

$31 Greens

Parkes (NSW)

$1.35 Coalition

$2.80 Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

$7.50 Labor

$51 Greens



Parramatta (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens



Paterson (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens



Pearce (WA)

$1.52 Coalition

$2.40 Labor

$51 Greens



Perth (WA)

$1.07 Labor

$8.00 Coalition

$26 Any other



Petrie (QLD)

$1.54 Labor

$2.35 Coalition

$41 Greens



Rankin (QLD)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$61 Greens



Reid (NSW)

$1.22 Labor

$3.50 Coalition

$71 Greens



Richmond (NSW)

$1.05 Labor

$7.50 Coalition

$31 Greens

Riverina (NSW)

$1.22 Coalition

$3.50 Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

$21 Labor

$41 Greens



Robertson (NSW)

$1.20 Labor

$4.00 Coalition

$26 Greens



Ryan (QLD)

$1.40 Coalition

$3.00 Labor

$10 Greens



Scullin (VIC)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$71 Greens



Shortland (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Coalition

$51 Greens



Solomon (NT)

$1.03 Labor

$7.50 Coalition

$51 Greens

Spence (SA)

$1.04 Labor

$8.50 Coalition

$31 Centre Alliance



Stirling (WA)

$1.82 Labor

$1.90 Coalition

$56 Greens



Sturt (SA)

$1.73 Coalition

$2.00 Labor

$61 Greens



Swan (WA)

$1.60 Labor

$2.30 Coalition

$51 Greens



Sydney (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$11 Greens

$51 Coalition

Tangney (WA)

$1.01 Coalition

$23 Labor

$34 Greens



Wannon (VIC)

$1.01 Coalition

$12 Any Other

$21 Labor

$26 Greens



Warringah (NSW)

$1.70 Coalition

$2.00 Zali Steggall (Independent)

$31 Greens

$31 Jane Caro (Independent)

$41 Labor

$101 Christian Democratic Party

$201 Arts Party



Watson (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$16 Coalition

$26 Greens



Wentworth (NSW)

$1.65 Coalition

$2.10 Independent

$21 Greens

$31 Labor

$61 Liberal Democratic Party

$81 Science Party

$101 Voluntary Euthanasia

Werriwa (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$12 Coalition

$46 Greens



Whitlam (NSW)

$1.01 Labor

$12 Coalition

$41 Greens



Wide Bay (QLD)

$1.18 Coalition

$4.30 Labor

$23 Greens



Wills (VIC)

$1.24 Labor

$3.65 Greens

$21 Coalition



Wright (QLD)

$1.18 Coalition

$4.25 Labor

$61 Greens