Feds boost funding to our councils

SHOVEL READY: Noosa and the Sunshine Coast Councils will benefit from federal funding boosts.

SHOVEL READY: Noosa and the Sunshine Coast Councils will benefit from federal funding boosts.

Noosa and Sunshine Coast councils are to share in what council CEO Brett De Chastel has referred to as the “rivers of gold” flowing from Canberra to help stem the COVID-19 economic drain.

Mr de Chastel has urged staff and councillors to make the most of this generous cash flow while it lasts by having projects shovel ready to go.

Local governments across the nation have now received the first quarterly payment of the highest annual allocation from the Federal Government through the Financial Assistance Grant program.

Federal Local Government Minister Mark Coulton said a total of $2.6 billion in untied Commonwealth funding has been allocated for local governments in 2020–21, including the $1.3 billion prepayment made in May this year.

WHAT WE GET:

Noosa Shire Council

General purpose (in two six-month payments

$608,561

$561,666

Local roads

$591,679

$545,904

TOTAL: $2,307,810

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

General Purpose

$3,401,521

$3,477,539

Local roads

$2,694,260

$2,658,284

TOTAL: $12,231,604

Mr Coulton said the first quarterly payment of $309 million will give every council access to funds to help manage the cumulative impacts of drought, bushfires and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having been a mayor, I know how hard our local governments work to build stronger and more sustainable communities to meet the growing needs of their residents,” Mr Coulton said.

“This funding is untied, meaning local councils can invest in their own local priorities to support jobs and communities.

“With many councils having faced years of drought, bushfires and now the harsh impacts of a global pandemic, I’ve been nothing short of amazed at the pure grit and determination our councils have shown as they continue to deliver vital services to ensure quality of life for Australian communities.

“It is vital now, more than ever, for Governments to back our local councils, which is exactly what this funding boost does.

“A stable and effective local government sector is good for the nation and we will continue to do what is good for the nation throughout this crisis,” he said.