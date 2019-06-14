Feedback for flight paths over Noosa details concern

ALMOST a third of proposed Sunshine Coast Airport flight path submissions received from the hinterland areas in or near Noosa have complained of the altered arrival routes leading to Runway 13.

Airservices Australia has released part one of its analysis of public submissions which takes in Tinbeerwah, Doonan, Tewantin, Cooroy Mountain, Cooroy, Cooroibah, Lake Macdonald, Black Mountain, Pomona, Cooran, Pinbarren, Ringtail Creek and Ridgewood.

The coastal communities of Noosa, which are lobbying hard for flight path alterations like Castaways Beach, Marcus, Sunrise and Peregian should have the their submission data released by AA in the coming weeks.

Of the hinterland responders, AA said 48 per cent of submissions were from Tinbeerwah and 26 per cent were generated from Doonan.

The analysis found about 24 per cent of the part one response areas were concerned "about the projected aircraft noise associated with the proposed flight paths”.

"The remaining resident concerns were broadly related to the environment particularly the issues of aircraft emissions and the general environment, the 2014 EIS process, the Sunshine Coast Airport curfew and extension of the consultation,” the report said.

"Thirty-four per cent of resident submissions told us that they were concerned about flight path distribution on the arriving flight paths, and wanted clarification on the volume of flights that would occur in their areas.

"Residents expressed concern regarding the expected increased aircraft noise associated with increased aircraft movements on the RNAV flight path, and felt that the lower ambient noise level in their area would amplify aircraft noise.”

Aircraft emissions and pollution were raised by 17 per cent of the overall submissions "with particular focus on the effects of aircraft operations on drinking water and the natural environment”.

"Residents expressed concerns about the possible pollution of drinking water collected directly from the roofs by aircraft exhaust and fuel.”

According to AA, just two percent of resident submissions "told us that they wanted Sunshine Coast Airport to impose a curfew to secure peacefulness overnight, as well as have noise abatement procedures implemented”

Resident Janie McLean told the Flight Path Forum lobby group Facebook page she was devastated that Marcus, Castaways and Peregian had been omitted in this report and feared these areas had been "hung out to dry again”.

The lobby alliance, which is seeking flight path alterations, said AA had assured it the feedbacks reports had been split in two because of the sheer volume of submissions (more than 4300) and all areas affected would receive equal consideration.