Feeling really flat as Noosa's worst RACQ suburb named

NOOSAVILLE has been rated the fourth worst region on the Sunshine Coast to leave motorists literally feeling flat.

The RACQ has highlighted the top five hot spots for flat tyres and Buderim tops the list, ahead of Maroochydore and Nambour.

Coming in an number five for blowouts is Mooloolaba.

The rating is hardly surprising given that Noosaville is one of the main entry points with the Noosa-Eumundi road a major traffic feeder.

RACQ said of the 1858 flat tyres its roadside assistance patrols attended in the first six months of 2018 on the Sunshine Coast, Noosaville had 68. That is still way behind Buderim with 171 tyre changes.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said busting a tyre was not only inconvenient, but could also be potentially dangerous.

"Getting a flat tyre can be dangerous if you're stopped on a busy road,” she said.

Ms Clinton said incorrect tyre pressure, pot holes and debris were some of the main causes of flat tyres.

"Drivers should regularly check their tyres' condition and pressure - that way they'll have the best chance to avoid getting a flat,” she said.

"Look out for signs of wear and tear or damage to your tyres, foreign objects such as screws or nails in the tread, any regular drops in tyre pressure or unusual vibrations in your car.

"If any of these occur then you should see a tyre dealer as soon as possible.

"Every year we change thousands of tyres, so if you get stuck you can always call RACQ on 131111.”