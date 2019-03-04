Feeling short-term 'pain' as Mayor answers council critics

THERE seems to be no short-term respite for Mayor Tony Wellington and his council, going by the concerns raised at a public forum into plans to address the burgeoning growth in Airbnb-style lettings in Noosa.

Cr Wellington received plenty of feedback from the LNP-sponsored Gordon Simpson Roundtable into short-term lettings, copping flak over both the proposed new draft plan measures to better control the spread on these stays and council's issues paper on a challenge perplexing tourist hot spots around the world.

The J auditorium was all but full of locals, from residents to real estate agents, not impressed with a proposal to set up tourist zones, where non-party house short-term letting can occur without council approvals, while short stay use in more residential areas would need an application to council.

These zones would be located in river and coastal strips where holiday stays were more prominent.

And Noosa would be a no-go zone for party houses, defined under state law as places rented out regularly for entertainment stays like bucks parties, raves and wedding receptions.

The gathering was told by the mayor's fellow roundtable speaker Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin, the suggested planning changes did not appear to represent a level playing field.

"I think it's unfair that places within the coastal strips or zones where they're allowed to have short-term don't have to apply for a use assessment, whereas places outside have to apply," Mr McPharlin said.

"That's actually not in our view an even playing field, how we fix that I don't the answer to that one," he said.

Local real estate agent Dan Neylan was "very concerned" about this situation being dealt with through the town plan "because I feel that might devalue property values in areas that cannot have short-term letting".

"I feel it takes away the rights of freehold property owners in those areas," he said.

And Dee who lives permanently in one of these touted tourist zones said: "It seems the logic is we choose a coastal strip or a river strip and say that it's okay there (short-term rentals), but people that actually live there, they feel like they're in suburbia too."

She asked why is it okay people living in these strips to be disrupted, but it's not okay for people living "15 streets in the suburbs?"

Cr Wellington said this is a difficult situation "but sometimes you have to draw a line somewhere".

"Somehow we have to work out where people might expect tourist accommodation to be and where they might not expect it to be. If you're not happy with the lines that we've drawn, that's exactly the sort of response we need to hear in terms of responding to the planning scheme."

Cr Wellington said efforts around the world to control short-term letting was a mess.

"However that doesn't mean we have to sit back and just watch the mess roll out. I think we can afford to be proactive and I think we can try to find a way through this, because the problem isn't going to go away.

"I get hammered by residents who are upset by this problem and we have to deal with it," the mayor said.