Activist knees cop ‘in testicles’

Leilani Clarke has been convicted of a third assault of police after she kicked an officer in the testicles.

Leilani Clarke has been convicted of a third assault of police after she kicked an officer in the testicles.

EXCLUSIVE

GLAMOROUS young Aboriginal woman Leilani Clarke has been convicted of her third police assault after she kneed an officer in the testicles after stealing a chicken curry from a 7-Eleven.

As she did during her last assault, 20-year-old Clarke called police officers "white dogs".

The latest assault occurred on June 26, just weeks after she was convicted of spitting on a policeman and shoving a paramedic while screaming "f**k you white dogs".

In a different incident earlier this year Clarke, a land rights activist who has "So proud to be Aboriginal" on her Instagram page, kicked a Queensland police officer she called a "slut".

Court documents about the June 26 assault seen by news.com.au reveal that Clarke and two males went to the 7-Eleven store in Marrickville in Sydney's inner west.

It was just after midnight and one of the men, Max, remained directly outside the shop door while the other, Phillip, went inside with Clarke.

Clarke placed an unopened Butter Chicken Curry meal worth $7 in her brown satchel handbag, while Phillip placed a Big Bite hotdog down his jeans.

Shopkeeper Ketankumar Khush Chaudhar demanded Clarke open her handbag where he observed and retrieved the chicken curry meal.

According to police facts, Phillip and Max then assaulted Mr Chaudhar and left with Clarke, with the shopkeeper activating his security alarm.

Police arrived at 12.10am and while they were viewing CCTV footage of Clarke and the two males, the three walked back past the 7-Eleven.

Leilani Clarke, 20, has kneed a policeman in the groin and called him a 'white dog' in her third cop assault.

Clarke assaulted the officer after stealing a curry from a 7-Eleven.

Police arrested the two males for alleged assault, and cautioned Clarke over shoplifting the curry.

The police facts say Clarke's "behaviour was highly erratic and unpredictable" at the time. Police believed her to be well affected by alcohol.

"Police searched the accused for anything which may cause harm to her self or others," the court papers said.

As officers removed jewellery from Clarke's wrists, she "flayed her arms outwards" and they handcuffed her.

While police removed her earrings, Clarke "screamed 'Take them. F**k out of me' numerous times before lunging forward at police".

Clarke then "coughed and spit up some phlegm in the mouth before spitting forward in the direction of police".

"When asked why she was upset, the accused said, 'I know how you white dogs go. You would never get that because you're little white dogs, aye'," the court papers said.



When police tried to remove a scarf from Clarke's neck, she "thrashed around screaming, 'It's a f***ing shirt. I have nothing around my neck'."



While a male police officer was trying to remove the scarf, Clarke "lifted her right knee suddenly into the victim's groin causing intense pain in his testicles".

Taken to Newtown police station, Clarke was "entered into a time out for intoxication … due to her continuing aggressive behaviour and highly intoxicated state she was not offered an interview".

Leilani Clarke kneed the officer after being caught stealing a butter chicken curry from Marrickville 7-Eleven (above).

Clarke pleaded guilty to assault officer in the execution of duty and resist arrest in the execution of duty.

Given a 12 month bond at Newtown Local Court on Thursday, Clarke is already on a bond for the previous assault which occurred in Annandale in March.

On that occasion, she screamed at officers who found her asleep in a shop front, shouting,

"F**k you white dogs. I'm smart not dumb. I got three more degrees than you'll ever have."

Clarke, who had been studying environmental science degree at a Sunshine Coast university, moved to Sydney earlier this year.

About 4am on Sunday, March 18, police and ambulance officers responded to a report of a female being physically assaulted.

They went to Parramatta Road, Annandale and found Clarke sleeping in the alcove of a store front.

When officers asked Clarke a standard, "What is the day, month, year?" question to test her state of mind, she responded, "We are in the 36th month and it's Tuesday."

Lying on a stretcher before being taken to hospital for tests, Clarke swore at 30-year-old paramedic Matthew Wood, then pushed him causing him "immediate pain in the chest".

Indigenous activist Clarke, who calls police ‘white dogs’ says on Instagram she is angry about Australia’s ‘colonial’ society.

Police entered the ambulance and handcuffed Clarke, who spat on a constable's forearm.

Paramedics sedated her with the antipsychotic drug Droperidol.

At Downing Centre Local Court June, Clarke unsuccessfully applied to have assault charges dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

In April this year, Clarke pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay magistrates court in Queensland to public nuisance, assaulting and obstructing police, and drug possession.

A member of the Fraser Coast Butchulla indigenous community, Clarke had previously aspired to organising a festival for her culture.

On January 27 this year, Clarke attacked police and security guards Smoke N Leather nightclub in Hervey Bay while drunk, the Fraser Coast Chronicle reported.

The court heard that when police arrived to arrest Clarke, she had to be chased down the road and then forcefully put into the vehicle.

At the watch house, Clarke said, "F**k off you slut" to an officer before kicking them.

She was also in possession of marijuana.

Her defence lawyer said Clarke had no memory of the incident and had been experiencing difficulties and drinking heavily.

Hervey Bay magistrate Stephen Guttridge said that it was Clarke's third time in court for that type of offence, fined her $1200 and recorded a conviction.

On her Instagram page, Clarke says she is fighting "institutional racism" and "I am filled with so much anger, it consumes me on a daily basis".

"My ancestors died with fear in their blood which writes our DNA," she wrote.

"This is a colonial society and it has been trying to get rid off us for the last 200 years.

"Stop telling us that we can't be angry, it's an expression we need to project otherwise it will eat us whole."

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Police said she was affected by alcohol.

On social media, Leilani Clarke’s followers tell her she could be a model if she wanted to.

Leilani Clarke says she is fighting “institutional racism” in “colonial” Australia.