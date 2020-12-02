Menu
Agent Clint Jensen with new owner Natalie Kirby, who has brought an Alexandra Headland property that was on the market for 16 years.
Property

’Feral’ home sells for $1.2m after 16 years on market

Matt Collins
2nd Dec 2020 2:51 PM
A Coast home has finally found a new owner after 16 years on the market without break and 62 different agents.

But the new owner wasn't surprised it took so long to sell, claiming it was "feral".

7 Yakola Pde, Alexandra Headland, was originally listed back in August 2004 for $1.5 million.

After 16 years and 62 different agents the property with panoramic ocean views finally sold last month for $1.2 million.

Selling agent Clint Jensen from Harcourts Noosa said the seller initially put the property on the market when she was 65 with a goal to retire.

Now, at 81, she can finally put her feet up.

It wasn't Mr Jensen's first unusual property sale.

Mr Jensen is the selling agent for the much-publicised Doonan Nudist Retreat.

The ocean views from the Alexandra Headland property.
New owner Natalie Kirby and her husband were on the hunt for a Coast property they could renovate.

The new owner said she had been ripping out carpet that was laid when the home was built in 1990.

She wasn't surprised the property had taken so long to sell.

"We could see what's wrong with it, we're not blind," she said.

"It was feral."

She said when they first saw the three-storey Alexandra Headland property they both laughed.

"It was so boxy and square - it was huge," she said.

"We just knew it would be massive project."

