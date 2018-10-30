Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

PUMPED: The Good family are going to be outin force on the Noosa Triathlon course this Sunday, joined by their cousins.

PUMPED: The Good family are going to be outin force on the Noosa Triathlon course this Sunday, joined by their cousins. Contributed

IN A premier resort destination built on events and environmental tourism, this is the biggest show in town and the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival kicks off tomorrow bigger than ever.

Noosa will host elite athletes with the usual Super Saturday feast of sport before the spectacle of the Noosa Triathlon Sunday followed by one hell of an after-party for all those who made it across the line, no matter how fast or slow they were.

And soaking up the energy of the thousands lined up along Noosa Pde for the start and finish at Noosa heads Lions Park will be one large family that triathlons together.

Save a special welcome for the Good family, whose connection to the Noosa Triathlon might only be recent, but what they lack in longevity, they more than make up for in enthusiasm.

The Goods' commitment to the cause will have 10 family members this Sunday looking for bragging rights.

This sporty family's involvement with Noosa began several years ago when the patriarch and matriarch of the Good clan, Russell and Catriona, happened to be on holiday at the same time as the multi-sport festival was in full swing.

Clearly impressed, they immediately started rallying the troops, as their eldest daughter Eloise recalled.

"No one had actually done a triathlon before the Noosa Tri last year,” she said.

"Mum and Dad were on a holiday in Noosa around the same time the tri was on a couple of years ago and they thought 'Oh my goodness, what a great event'.

"So they signed up for it and they told my brother and sister about it and they jumped on board. They called my cousins and said, 'Would you like to do it too?'

"They all jumped on board. I am not as athletic as the rest of them, but I didn't really want to miss out, so I signed up as well.”

Eloise said sport was an integral part of their family.

"We joke that normal families go on holidays, but we go on holidays to do these outrageous events,” she said.

"I think that as a family we need to learn how to do a proper holiday.”

While Eloise lays claim to being the least athletic, the Good family does have high and tall standards to maintain.

"I play netball for CNA in the Canberra State League comp and basketball for Wests in the Canberra Premier League comp which keeps me active and is a bit of fun.

"My whole family is over six feet and are athletic. I am 6ft 3, Dad is around 6ft 2 and my brother is 6ft 5, so we are the land of the giants but I am not sure it helps with triathlon.

"My sister Jessica has been the one to really crack the big time playing for the Adelaide Lightning in the WNBL.”

Jessica signed up for Noosa this year but won't attend because she has just joined the WBL in England.

With the extended family spread across country Victoria, South Australia, Canberra, Perth Queensland and New Zealand, it takes some organising but logistics is something the family also excels in.

"We have very organised parents,” Eloise said.

"Last year my dad signed up to the accommodation for my immediate family and my aunty organised a couple of houses for my cousins.

"It was all booked last year at the event so everyone signed up to be involved.”

To keep everyone interested and motivated the family has also devised its own ranking system with everyone the competing for the family trophy and ultimate bragging rights.

"My cousin has organised a handicap system. He has looked at the average time for the age groups over the last five years and done a benchmark time for each age group,” Eloise said.