Festival a showcase of Cooroy

IT IS no surprise the Cooroy Fusion Festival, which started as a celebration for the opening of the Cooroy Library in 2010, has developed into a much larger event that is all about the fantastic Noosa hinterland.

"We are so lucky to live in such a wonderful place and the festival is a fusion of all of the things that make the Cooroy community so special,” festival organiser Chris Bell said.

"It really does showcase the entire community, including groups that have stalls at the festival, local businesses who sponsor the event, great local entertainment, market and food stalls, dozens of volunteers who assist in running the event, and of course the thousands of people who come to experience everything the festival has to offer.”

You can spend hours just reading the festival program as there is so much happening throughout the day that you will want to plan your day so you don't miss out.

This year the festival will take place on Saturday, May12, in the Mill Precinct.

It will include entertainment and market stalls on the green space, activities at the Butter Factory Arts Centre, Cooroy Library, Cooroy Camphor Laurel Group and Cooroora Woodworkers Club, plus the Noosa District Orchid Society Annual Show at the CWA Hall.

"One of the first things we did when we moved to Cooroy was visit the Cooroy Fusion Festival and I was so glad we did as it not only showed how much Cooroy had to offer but it also gave me an immediate sense of belonging and demonstrated the fantastic community spirit in Cooroy,” community group organiser Ally Brown from Fiona Winter Realty said.

"It has a very social vibe and it is great to see the involvement of so many community groups, businesses and, of course, the invaluable efforts of the volunteers, which is why Fiona Winter Realty has decided to sponsor the volunteers this year.”

Some of the other sponsorships already confirmed are the Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank Entertainment Tent, Noosa Council Cooroy Library activities, Cooroy Supa IGA Tastes of the Hinterland and Fiona Winter Realty's volunteer support.

If you want more information on the festival, including information on sponsorship and volunteering, head to the festival website at cooroyfusionfestival.com.au.