Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa alive! festival organisers are hoping for permission to serve alcohol at the event.
Noosa alive! festival organisers are hoping for permission to serve alcohol at the event.
Entertainment

Festival bosses hope booze ban will be relaxed

Peter Gardiner
1st Mar 2021 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of Noosa’s signature events is gearing up to offer drinks even though its numbers may be capped below 500 as a COVID-19 precaution.

Noosa Council will vote at a special meeting on Tuesday on a staff recommendation to allow an alcohol exemption for the Noosa alive! Reignite Festival at Dolphins Rugby Union Club on March 13.

Noosa residents wary of open slather for events

Noosa business wellness plans have to downsize

Councillors will also decide if a similar licensing leeway can be made for the Noosa Hinterland Property Expo networking night at Cooroy Memorial Hall for the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber wants to serve alcohol during three two-hour sessions on March 20 and 21.

The Noosa alive! event includes the Sunshine Family Festival from 12pm-4pm and the Sunset Vibes concert from 6pm-10pm.

Noosa alive! president Andrew Squires hopes to win backing to allow the alcohol component.

“Without a doubt it will be able to open up the event a little bit more to a wider demographic,” Mr Squires said.

“The Dolphins are geared up for it – it’s an opportunity for the community to get back together to some sort of normality.

“We’ve set up a whole new registration ticketing system where we can register everybody prior to everybody getting in the (Dolphins club) door and also electronically registering them at the gate.”

Mr Squires said he would also like to see the council relax the less than 500 crowd restriction.

Councillors have to decide if they will accept a senior staff recommendation not to increase the attendance numbers before another review next February.

covid safe event entertainment noosa council noosa festivals
Noosa News

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Premium Content Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Health Despite the state lagging behind NSW in its delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath says we are on target.

        Why Treasurer is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Premium Content Why Treasurer is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Queensland’s top earning suburbs: See how you compare

        Premium Content Queensland’s top earning suburbs: See how you compare

        Money Queensland salaries revealed: What you should be earning

        ‘Praying for a break’: Grandad awaits news of stolen Lotus

        Premium Content ‘Praying for a break’: Grandad awaits news of stolen Lotus

        Crime Coast grandad is still “praying” his sports car will be found