Festival brings record donations for local disability groups

BIG THANKS: 121 Care's Kym Chomley, Sailability 's Ken Plunkett and Laguna Real Estate's Nicole Smithard at the Noosa Come Together Festival sponsors night. Contributed

ANOTHER Noosa Come Together Festival and Busking Championship has been and gone and this year has been hailed the most successful yet.

On Tuesday night organisers presented a cheque to disability group 121 Care to distribute locally to sporting groups Sailability, Riding for the Disabled and the Disabled Surfers Association.

"This year's Noosa Come Together festival raised just over $20,000, more than we have ever raised before, and bringing our total over four years to $60,000 plus,” volunteer Kate Gardiner said.

Ms Gardiner said the sucsess of the event to help local charities was a sign of the "good will” in the community.

"Our message is local for local and that was evident at the event.”

The night was also an opportunity thank sponsors and supporters.

"We could not do what we do without the commitment of major sponsors,” Ms Gardiner said.