Menu
Login
BIG THANKS: 121 Care's Kym Chomley, Sailability 's Ken Plunkett and Laguna Real Estate's Nicole Smithard at the Noosa Come Together Festival sponsors night.
BIG THANKS: 121 Care's Kym Chomley, Sailability 's Ken Plunkett and Laguna Real Estate's Nicole Smithard at the Noosa Come Together Festival sponsors night. Contributed
News

Festival brings record donations for local disability groups

by Caitlin Zerafa
20th Jun 2019 5:00 PM

ANOTHER Noosa Come Together Festival and Busking Championship has been and gone and this year has been hailed the most successful yet.

On Tuesday night organisers presented a cheque to disability group 121 Care to distribute locally to sporting groups Sailability, Riding for the Disabled and the Disabled Surfers Association.

"This year's Noosa Come Together festival raised just over $20,000, more than we have ever raised before, and bringing our total over four years to $60,000 plus,” volunteer Kate Gardiner said.

Ms Gardiner said the sucsess of the event to help local charities was a sign of the "good will” in the community.

"Our message is local for local and that was evident at the event.”

The night was also an opportunity thank sponsors and supporters.

"We could not do what we do without the commitment of major sponsors,” Ms Gardiner said.

121 care community community event disabled surfers association noosa busking championships noosa come together riding for the disabled sailability
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Eco Check? Check

    Eco Check? Check

    News Tourism Noosa re-launches its environmentally sustainable program

    Students' heart-warming gift to less fortunate

    Students' heart-warming gift to less fortunate

    News Boxes of educational items go a long way to help children in Timor.

    Standard set in dementia-friendly projects

    Standard set in dementia-friendly projects

    News NoosaCare's work recognised by Dementia Australia

    Sandy's sustained pathways approach

    Sandy's sustained pathways approach

    News Noosa MP warns on a populate or perish approach to economic growth