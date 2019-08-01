Festival delivers sell-out shows

NOOSA alive! has wrapped up after 10 days of world class performing arts and entertainment and delivered more than 30 events with sell-out crowds and rave reviews.

Festival highlights included the Laguna Lookout opening ceremony with the Gubbi Gubbi dancers; opening night with the Modern Maori Quartet; local productions from Noosa Orchestra and others; as well as the Queensland Ballet performances on the final weekend.

Festival President Andrew Squires said he was thrilled with the engagement and support from the community.

“Once again Noosa has proven its ability to come together and deliver phenomenal talent to an eager and appreciative audience,” Mr Squires said.

“The overwhelming response we had to all events, across a broad spectrum of diverse and exciting genres, has shown that there is a great level of appreciation for these types of festival events.

“We’re excited to have cemented a number of important relationships for future years.”

Noosa Council recently announced their Cultural Plan for the next three years, and festival organisers said they already had exciting arts and entertainment plans in the works for 2020.

“We aim to deliver a multi year strategic plan for NOOSA alive! this year and will be working closely with Noosa Council and Tourism Noosa, as well as local businesses and the community to ensure that the festival continues to grow successfully and sustainably into the future,” Mr Squires said.

“Founded by local Noosa creatives in 2002, the festival is still proudly supported by a dedicated circle of patrons and if this year’s box office results are anything to go by, NOOSA alive! certainly seems to be a community favourite with a bright future ahead.”