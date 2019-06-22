Festival draws garden fans

GROWING FOOD BASE: A bush tucker tree is planted by special guests including Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Sandy Bolton at Permaculture Noosa's first festival.

GROWING FOOD BASE: A bush tucker tree is planted by special guests including Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Sandy Bolton at Permaculture Noosa's first festival. Contributed

MOTHER Nature turned on a lovely sunny day for the inaugural Permaculture Noosa Festival at the Cooroy Community Permaculture Gardens with almost 1000 attending.

To celebrate Permaculture Noosa's 25th anniversary, its original founder and renowned permaculture pioneer Geoff Lawton together with local MP Sandy Bolton, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, indigenous elder Fred Palin, Gardening Club of Australia President, George Hoad and Permaculture Noosa's President Latha Matters planted a bush tucker tree in the gardens.

Special thanksgoes to Noosa & District Landcare for donating the tree.

Despite being a little muddy underfoot in places, all those who came along to enjoy the atmosphere, listen to speakers, wander the interesting stalls and tour the gardens enjoyed a wonderful and informative day

The children were delighted to have their faces painted and to play in the newly installed sandpit while parents learnt all about getting started in permaculture and creating gardens.

The day was about growing food for good health, medicinal herbs and tinctures and how to attract bees to their garden.

Informative talks while touring the gardens were popular and Harvest Swap Sunshine Coast had a special home-grown trade-off for the festival.

The idea was to bring along excess domestic produce and seedlings, which were placed on the swap table with green-thumbed participants taking away a similar quality of produce from other contributors.

Plenty of produce and plants were exchanged on the day.

All the festival's food containers were compostable and there was no plastic in sight, with waste from the event collected for the community garden's compost bins to keep the "garden worms very happy indeed”.

Organisers were pleased with the festival's first up energy and the atmosphere and the Permaculture Noosa thanked the contributions and support from local businesses and community groups needed to make it all happen.

Plans for the next Permaculture Noosa Festival are already underway.