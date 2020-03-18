Festival-goer convicted after MDMA smuggle

Jake Gash, 26, was convicted and fined for smuggling MDMA into a festival.

A FESTIVAL-goer who admitted to dabbling in drugs socially has been convicted and fined after smuggling MDMA into a Noosa event.

Jake Anthony James Gash, 26, pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

A Court head Gash drew police attention to himself around 5.55pm at The Drop Music Festival in Sunshine Beach on February 29.

Police Prosecutor Angela Johnstone told a court patrolling police observed and seized a hip flask and searched his backpack.

“The search found a red and white capsule, he was warned and said the bag was his and everything in it. He didn’t know what it (the capsule) was.”

Police identified the capsule as containing MDMA.

Gash, who lives in Bli Bli, has a drug history spanning across 2017, 2018 and 2019.

His solicitor said her client admitted it was time to “grow up”.

“He had in the past used drugs socially and dabbles from time to time and certainly dabbles when they go to big events,” she said.

“He and his friends had been drinking at a property in Peregian Beach prior where they came up with the grand plan.”

Gash was convicted and fined $500.