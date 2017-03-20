28°
Festival-goers possibly exposed to measles

20th Mar 2017 1:19 PM
OUTBREAK: Thousands of people could be at risk of contracting measles.
OUTBREAK: Thousands of people could be at risk of contracting measles.

THOUSANDS of visitors who were in Noosa for a surfing festival this month may have been exposed to measles.

A measles alert was issued for the Sunshine Coast on Friday afternoon after an adult who had taken a trip to Bali visited several locations in the region while infected with the dangerous disease.

Anyone who was on Hastings St or at the Blended Health Bar on Hastings St from 10-11am on Saturday, March 4 is encouraged to seek medical attention.

Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing director Sam Smith said the date coincided with the opening day of the festival and organisers would be issuing a warning email to everyone on their database.

"However, we don't believe that anyone has come down with symptoms,” Ms Smith said.

Measles signs and symptoms appear 10 to 14 days after exposure.

General practitioners and hospitals have been notified of the possibility of measles cases presenting.

Public health physician Dr Andrew Langley said information had been sent to the venues with workers and patrons being contacted where possible.

"It is important to clearly understand that these businesses have not been responsible for causing any risk to public health,” he said.

"Anyone born after 1965 who was in these areas and who has not been fully vaccinated against measles (two doses of MMR) should see their GP immediately.”

When attending any medical facility, please be sure to phone ahead to inform them that you have been exposed to measles, so that processes are in place to protect other patients from illness.

Measles is a highly infectious and serious viral infection that causes fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes, and a red spotty rash a few days later.

It is often a severe disease, that can occasionally have serious complications. It is spread by tiny droplets in the air or by contact with infected secretions from the nose or mouth.

For details contact your GP or phone 13 HEALTH.

