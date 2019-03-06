Festival of Surfing slides smoothly into Noosa

PUMPED: Day one action at the Noosa Festival of Surfing drew high fives from the girls.

A NOOSA perfect sunny day welcomed surfers and spectators to the 28th annual Vonu Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Beginning the day, the Classic Malibu Men's Under 18 was a showcase of the future of longboarding, in excellent form.

It was little surprise Hawaiian Kaniela Stewart dominated the first heat of the day.

Last year's highest heat scorer across all divisions and the only recipient of the perfect ten score, Stewart more than justified the accolade.

Sunshine Coast locals Aidan Feeley and Kai Annetts also put on excellent displays of contemporary longboarding to progress directly to round three.

Heat one of the Surf Yogis Girls Under 15 was dominated by locals, with talented wahines Luca Groh and Liliana Bowrey taking the one-two, but it was an international field that made up the numbers.

Sophia Culhane, Kelis Kaleopaa and Hayley Otto all surfed superbly, with the latter two progressing to the third round to avoid this afternoon's repechage.

Tommy Coleman from California and Australia's Landen Smales proved unstoppable in the Pacific Longboarder Magazine Boys Under 15.

The girls of the University of the Sunshine Coast Under 18 division were simply outstanding.

In particular, Noosa local Jade Gower showed incredible maturity, just pipped to the top spot by fellow Sunshine Coast surfer, Charlotte Lethbridge.

Hawaiian Lola Schremmer was the undisputed leader from start to finish of her heat, and Avalon Gall showed she has well and truly shunned the competition nerves that hampered her in previous years, for a win.

Meanwhile, Dennis Massoud was entertaining youngsters further down the beach with free sand castle workshops. World renowned for his incredible sand sculptures, Massoud will be on the beach to coach children in how to build the perfect sandcastle.