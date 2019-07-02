Festival of Water turned on the sun

Lyndon Davis performed Welcome to Country at the Noosa Festival of Water.

STUNNING weather and a great line up of entertainment and free family activities brought people out in droves to Sunday's Noosa Festival of Water at the Noosa Botanic Gardens and the Lake Macdonald Amphitheatre.

Festival organiser Debbie Seal from the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee was delighted with the level of interest shown by locals and visitors to the region.

"People are drawn to the Amphitheatre, which is such a wonderful place to sit and be entertained with the beautiful hinterland scenery in the background. Gubbi Gubbi elder Lyndon Davis and his Welcome to Country with his young dance troupe are always a major drawcard, attracting hundreds of people to watch their performance,” said Debbie, who has been organising the festival for the MRCCC for the past 15 years.

"We have such a wealth of talent in our region, we have no trouble filling the program with top quality entertainment.”

The MRCCC hosts the festival every year to provide people with opportunities to connect with experts involved in caring for our land, water, flora and fauna.

This helps people to learn about actions they can take to help protect our environment. As well as the snake and reptile shows which ran throughout the day, this year's Festival featured free weaving lessons with Rene Bahloo, a master of the art of weaving with natural fibres.

The MRCCC Scientific team were there offering free dam, creek and bore water testing, and the Noosa Landcare crew were besieged by residents collecting their two free trees.

Tours of the Botanic Gardens were also on offer with the Friends of the Botanic Gardens and children's art activities and face painting were also really popular.

The MRCCC is liaising with Seqwater to determine whether the festival can go ahead during the dam wall reconstruction project, scheduled to begin in April 2020.

For more information, or to view all the festival photos, visit Noosa Festival of Water on Facebook or call the MRCCC on 5482 4766.