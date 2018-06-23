Festival promises fun, food, fishing

THE Noosa Festival of Water kicks off early this Sunday at 6.30am, with anglers competing in the Lake Macdonald Catch and Release Fishing Competition.

Then at 10am it's the start of the festival proper with music and the official opening, while at 11am you can catch Martin Fingland and his furry and slithering native friends from Geckoes Wildlife in his ever popular wildlife experience.

Winners of the fishing competition are up next, followed by great local artists the Andrea Kirwin Trio and The Strangest Dreamers between 12.45pm and 2.15pm.

Next up is the draw for the prize of a weekend at Peppers Noosa Resort - so you will need to have your Festival Feedback Form in to be in the running.

Locals in the InSingC Choir will bring the festival entertainment to a close at 3pm.

Throughout the day you will be able to get some great food and drinks from local food vans scattered around the gardens as well as taking the opportunity to learn to paddleboard or kayak on the lake and there are lots of activities for kids focused on our amazing environment.

Dam, bore and tank water testing is available free from the staff of MRCCC and as usual Noosa Ratepayers will need to get in early, with your current rates notice, to take advantage of the two free trees available from Noosa Landcare.

Information and opportunities to get involved will be available from community groups in wildlife preservation and rescue, land care, water management and environmental protection.

Reduced price stainless steel water bottles will be on offer from the Noosa Community Biosphere Association and a 'Back to Tap' water refilling station, from Unitywater, will be on site on the day.

Seqwater will be providing information to residents around Lake Macdonald about the Dam Improvement Project planned to commence in February next year.

The Gerry Cook Hatchery will hold its last open day for the foreseeable future, as it will be relocating while the dam wall is rebuilt.

Festival-goers can reach the hatchery by car from Collwood Road or catch the boat across the lake from Noosa Botanic Gardens to learn about the efforts under way to protect the endangered Mary River Cod.

The festival map and program are available on our website www.noosafestivalofwater.org as is the fishing competition registration.