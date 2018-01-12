Menu
Festival to celebrate all things vegan

VEG OUT: Wallea Eaglehawk, from Delicats Vegan Cafe, with their famous vege burger. Warren Lynam
by Amber Macpherson

PLANT-based peeps, rejoice - a festival celebrating all things vegan is coming to Noosa.

The Noosa Vegan Festival will take place on April 21 at the J, promising dozens of exhibitors, speakers, an abundance of food and even celebrity guests.

Veganism has become the fastest-growing trend in the country, with Australia topping Google's worldwide searches for the word 'vegan'.

Vegan Festival organisers say concerns with health, the environment, animal cruelty and water usage are urging Australians to lead the way towards the healthier, conscientious lifestyle.

"TV exposes and environmental documentaries have made consumers question where their food comes from and created a rising interest in a plant-based lifestyle,” a festival spokesperson said.

"With endorsements from celebrities declaring their renouncing of meat, eggs and dairy products, veganism is losing its 'hippie image' and becoming a more mainstream diet.”

The Noosa Vegan Festival will showcase the diversity of the vegan lifestyle with a wide variety of displays and presentations.

This unique day will be a fun event displaying the latest vegan products, particularly highlighting the number of plant-based companies in our area, while creating a community atmosphere through music, entertainment and kids' activities.

Fore more information and tickets visit thej.com.au.

Noosa News

