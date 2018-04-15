Menu
FRENCH FILMS: Émilie Dequenne in Au revoir là-haut (See You Up There).
FRENCH FILMS: Émilie Dequenne in Au revoir là-haut (See You Up There).
Festival's movies magnifique weekend

15th Apr 2018 4:22 AM

THE Sunshine Coast French Film Festival, now in its 11th year, offers a long weekend of entertainment with seven screenings of films selected from the best of the national French Film Festival. All films have English sub-titles.

The festival launches on Friday, May 4 at Noosa 5 Cinemas with a gala soiree, which includes a welcome glass of wine, plus hot and cold canapés at Black Pepper Café opposite the cinema.

Screenings will include the hilarious C'est La Vie, and on Saturday afternoon See You Up There, set in the aftermath of the First World War.

Saturday night, be intrigued by The Workshop, a thriller set in the beautiful but struggling southern French town of

La Ciotat.

On Sunday, the festival moves to the Majestic Cinema in Nambour for three films: children's film Belle and Sebastian - Friends for Life, Back to Burgundy - a story of sibling camaraderie and familial strife; and in the evening, our film is Jealous. Between films, enjoy tapas and wine at the Bison Bar.

As a finale, Big Screen Cinemas Caloundra will show C'est La Vie on Tuesday, May 8.

Visit http://

afsunshinecoast.org.au.

