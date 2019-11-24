Festive cheer for firefighters in Tewantin

A FIRE-free Noosa would be just about the best Christmas present Santa could possibly deliver to our emergency-fatigued community.

And our firefighters especially deserve a decent break so they can sit back with their families and enjoy the Tewantin annual Christmas Carnival, which this year is dedicated in their honour.

“We felt it was very fitting to dedicate this year’s Tewantin Christmas Carnival to the local fireys to recognise the hard work they’ve done to protect our community,” Tewantin Noosa RSL GM Julie McLaws said.

“It’s a great community event making it the perfect place to thank these local heroes.

“We have also decided to make donations to the local rural fire brigades instead of holding fireworks this year,” she said.

This last gesture mirrors the decision of the Peregian Carols organisers to cancel their fireworks and donate some of their budget to the firefighters.

This is the 24th year of the Tewantin Christmas Carnival and the fun kicks off at Memorial Park, Tewantin, on Sunday, December 8 from 4pm to 8pm.

The Tewantin Christmas Carnival is a free event with live entertainment and carols by Contraband, the best party cover band around. There are carnival rides, food vendors and lots of fun to be had throughout the evening.

Everyone one is welcome, so get down to Memorial Park and kick of this year’s festive season with an afternoon of fun, food, and entertainment while also taking the opportunity to thank our brave and dedicated fire fighters.

This fantastic event is presented by the Tewantin Noosa RSL Club in conjunction with the Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub Branch and the Vietnam Veterans Association. It is supported by sponsorship from Coca Cola, Tim Payne Electrical and Zinc FM and the Noosa Council through a community grant.