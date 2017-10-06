FIDO founder keeps island blight at bay

FRASER island's passionate defender John Sinclair AO has received an honorary doctorate from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The founder of the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation (FIDO), has devoted more than 45 years to protecting the world's largest sand island from sand mining and other threats such as logging.

Mr Sinclair founded FIDO in 1971 and over the next decade fought a series of staunch legal battles on behalf of Fraser Island.

Under the leadership of Mr Sinclair, FIDO led a number of successful campaigns and now focuses on the conservation of the whole Great Sandy Region.

He gave a warning that resonates in Noosa.

"No conservation battle is ever won, so it's important to have a new generation of people who are committed to, and passionate about, preserving the island's natural environment,” Mr Sinclair said.

"Just recently, we've been able to fund a PhD scholarship at (USC) to investigate sustainable transport options for Fraser Island.”

Mr Sinclair said he was humbled that USC had chosen to acknowledge his ongoing environmental conservation efforts with such an honour.

"I left school when I was 15, so to be receiving a doctorate is not something one ever expects,” he said.

"I'm highly honoured and extremely grateful to the university.

"I was born and bred in Maryborough, on the doorstep of Fraser Island, and I've long had a strong personal connection with it.

"I was always a very active conservationist, so when the island started to come under threat in 1971, I felt that I had to step up to protect it, and that's how FIDO came about.

"Since then, my passion has kept me going.

"I'm very pleased that my efforts have been recognised by USC.”

Mr Sinclair said FIDO had developed a strong connection with USC over a number of years, including through the University's Dilli Village research site on Fraser Island.

"It's really an ever-growing list of collaborations,” he said.