FIDO still angry at Heritage snub of wonderful Cooloola

AN INJUSTICE of 26 years' standing is how passionate Cooloola Coast environmental supporters see the omission of this biodiverse area from World Heritage listing.

And the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation in its latest newsletter demanded this oversight be rectified.

"For too long Cooloola that should have been inscribed with K'gari (Fraser Island) in 1992, has been denied its deserved World Heritage ranking,” FIDO's editorial said.

"FIDO is urging that this be given a higher priority.

"Commissioner Tony Fitzgerald recommended the whole of the Great Sandy Region for World Heritage listing after an extensive inquiry in 1992.

"This was fully supported by the Queensland Government that prepared the nomination on that basis.”

Back then the Federal Government "whittled down” the World Hertitage area to just Fraser Island.

FIDO said this was despite "much of the main justification for inclusion was established by research in Cooloola and only inferred to occur on K'gari”.

"The most unfair omission of Cooloola has rankled FIDO and Queensland scientists for 26 years.

"FIDO has been determined to correct this miscarriage ever since.

"Scientists on the Fraser Island World Heritage Advisory Committee were as aggrieved as FIDO at the omission of Cooloola from World Heritage listing and agitated for years.”

Back in 1988 the Queensland Government agreed to commission an assessment of Cooloola's "outstanding universal value”.

"Under the guidance of the then chair of the IUCN's World Commission on Protected Areas, Bing Lucas, the scientists examined all of the evidence and unanimously agreed that Cooloola met all for criteria for being inscribed as a Natural World Heritage site,” FIDO said.

"In the years since then, the renomination of Cooloola again languished due either to political indifference at the state or federal level or to bureaucratic sloth.”

The State and the Federal Governments agreed to advance Cooloola's nomination and have it placed on the Tentative World Heritage List in 2010 but FIDO said the "snail's pace progress continues”.

"It seems unlikely that Cooloola and other critical areas of the Great Sandy Region, particularly Great Sandy Strait, will be inscribed before 2021,”

FIDO said.

The protection lobby group points to its August Cooloola Citizen Science BioBlitz, a colloaboration between FIDO and Cooloola Coastcare, as further proof of its World Heritage claims.

This $7000 weekend field survey, financed by FIDO, saw 15 experienced scientists and about 80 keen volunteers aged between eight and 81, "scan the sky and treetops, and shake branches and grasses to discover the unknown species of plants, animals, birds and fish”.

"The issue that has grabbed national and international media attention has been the discovery of a variety of minuscule invertebrates from moths to spiders,” FIDO said.

Seven target areas were defined for close scrutiny and selected because they represented distinctive habitat type. The sites included the eucalypt forests adjacent to Carlo Sand Blow and from the fens to Searys Creek.

"It is an extremely rich and diverse area.”