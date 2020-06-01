Fido’s facing the kindest snip for our furry natives

NOOSA coastal, Peregian Springs and Pomona vets are part of the RSPCA yearly de-sexing campaign Operation; Wanted which has kicked off today.

The campaign runs for three months and local residents are already lining up and registering online.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said.“We’ve had a terrific reaction. We’d like to thank participating vets and the many local councils for their support.

“It’s the vets and the shire councils who help drive the campaign and make it a success,” he said.

The Operation; Wanted campaign will see vets reducing their de-sexing fees by 20 per cent during the campaign.

Last year an estimated 20,000 animals were de-sexed statewide which equated to 10,000 extra animals being de-sexed as a direct result of the campaign.

“This year we’re hoping that, despite the difficult circumstances, we will continue to see animals being de-sexed,” Mr beatty said.

“There is a massive pet over- population all over Queensland and of course Australia.

“Over 50,000 animals come into our care every year and the vast majority of the domestic animals have not been de-sexed. We’ve got to get the message out there.”

He said the reasonfor such a massive feral cat and wild dog population is because people were not and are not de-sexing their pets.”

“Anything that responsible pet owners can do to reduce this threat to our native wildlife – both in our national parks and in our own backyards – will help to make a real difference to our environment.”

Simply go to www.operationwanted.com.au to register and find out which vets are participating in your area.