Sunrise Bakery owner Paul Barber prepares for the introduction of Australia's hottest pie.
Fiery new bakery treat requires a signed waiver

Matt Collins
14th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
When your choice of lunch requires a signed waiver you know you are in for trouble.

Sunrise Bakery will launch what they claim is Australia’s hottest meat pie this weekend.

With the world’s hottest chilli as one of the key ingredients the Wall of Flame pie is not for the faint-hearted.

Bakery owner Paul Barber warned those interested in taking the challenge there could be side-effects.

“You have to be willing to sign your life away,” he said.

“There are possible stressors to the heart, asthma issues and burning of the stomach lining as well as to the throat, mouth and oesophagus.”

“I checked with my doctor and he said, ‘don’t worry, the ambulance is only six minutes away on average’.”

The Wall of Flame pie includes Carolina reaper chillies which are listed in the Guiness Book of Records as the hottest chilli known to man.

Pie aficionados can attempt to conquer the Wall of Flame pie which comes with a glass of milk to soften the impact of the chillies and lessen the jeers from friends.

Those who manage to finish the chilli pie will have their name etched in glory on the honorary Wall of Flame plaque.

The Wall of Flame pie costs $6 and is available from the Sunrise Bakery every Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

