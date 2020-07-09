FIFO mine worker ready to serve as sport club president

Secretary Kris Blurton with Cooroy Badminton Club President Trent Dwyer are excited for the club's future after $40,000 in funding.

Secretary Kris Blurton with Cooroy Badminton Club President Trent Dwyer are excited for the club's future after $40,000 in funding.

He started playing when he was just a boy, and now over 35 years later, Trent Dwyer is leading the charge at the Cooroy Badminton Club.

The fly-in-fly-out mine worker has been involved in the Hinterland club since 1984.

He hung up the racquet for several years after school while he tested his rugby league skills, but came back to badminton after a work injury.

“I want to try and push the club forward, so I put my hand up for president this year,” he said.

Dwyer put his hand up for the presidency only two short months ago, but it proved to be as perfect a time as ever to take the lead role.

In large part thanks to club secretary Kris Blurton, the sporting club has secured $40,000 in Federal and Local Government funding to upgrade its kitchen and bathroom facilities.

“The club was built in 1982, its probably only had a few coats of paint in that time,” Dwyer said.

“That’s what attracted a lot of people to badminton at that stage, the brand new building.”

According to the president, the Cooroy club has around 100 adult members and 30 juniors.

It is his continued focus to increase the number of juniors in the club.

“Four years ago, I come back into the committee and found there was hardly any juniors,” he said.

“I went and did a coaching course and we started advertising.”

“We only charged $2 for the kids to come, even now,” he said.

“Other people come on board other members who have got their coaching level as well.”