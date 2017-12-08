Fight for Fraser's future but miner defends quality controls

UNDER THREAT: Dolphins in the Great Sandy Strait face an uncertain future if water quality deteriorates.

NOOSA'S peak environmental group believes the operation of the Colton coal mine will leave a disastrous environmental footprint on the Sandy Straits and the water around Fraser Island.

And the Noosa Parks Association project officer James Anderson fears this could be the biggest threat to Fraser Island's World Heritage status.

"Action must be taken to ensure K'gari (the indigenous name for Fraser) and the Great Sandy Straits are not irreversibly damaged like so much of our beautiful country has already been," Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson said the Colton mine owners planned to manage this discharge by relying on dilution as a method of dealing with the pollution.

"This will prove ineffective because the Mary River does not constantly flow and these pollutants will not flush properly, resulting in a range of environmental impacts."

Mr Anderson said the Mary River was already home to 150 threatened species and was "arguably one of the most important due to the concentration of biodiversity".

"The Colton Coal mine was approved without an environmental impact statement due to its small size. The current EA (environmental authority) permit allows the mine to release as much uncontrolled water as needed."

However, New Hope said the updated environmental management plan submitted in May this year was assessed by the relevant government authorities as meeting the relevant reporting requirements.

The company said an EMP was the "equivalent to a larger project environmental impact statement".

The EMP says in order to minimise impacts on waterways downstream of the project, appropriate water management structures such as bunds and diversion drains would be used. Soil erosion or excessive sediment during storm events would be drained via sediment traps.

Potentially contaminated surface water from the mine infrastructure area will be captured and pumped to a series of worked water dams.

"Run-off from spoil and operational areas around the mine will be captured and pumped to the mine water management dam," the plan said.

Mr Anderson said the coal mine could release about 6.8% of the daily river flow.

"This may not seem like much, but within this water there will be more than nine heavy metal."

New Hope won a Land Court challenge by the Aldershot and District Against Mining Group to stop the mine on grounds such as water disposal dust and noise pollution.

New Hope successfully argued water from mine would be "chemically benign" and would only be discharged when there was significant flow in the river.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham in May announced approval of three mining leases for the New Hope Group's open cut coking coal project 10 km north-east of Maryborough. Dr Lynham said New Hope had to meet strict environmental, finan- cial and technical capability and public interest require- ments.

"The mine has strict conditions governing water releases to protect the Mary River catchment, and to limit noise and dust," he said

New Hope Group managing director Shane Stephan said the State Government approval followed a thorough review that demonstrated "the environmental credentials of the project stack up".

"Whilst this is good news for New Hope Group and the people of the Maryborough region it's important to note that a future investment decision still needs to be made," Mr Stephan said.

"We are now in a position to study options around development timing and methodology with a view to obtaining final investment approval from the board.

"The company now has to provide a plan of operations and financial assurance to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection for work to start on site," he said.

New Hope's website says it is "committed to working with the local community stakeholders".

"The company has consulted with a range of stakeholders, including local council, State Government representatives, business and industry groups and neighbours.

"The company will continue to meet with interested stakeholders throughout the duration of the project."