Fijian flyer firming for Dragons wing spot

St George Illawarra winger Mikaele Ravalawa is firming to start the year on the Dragons' right flank, with the Fijian flyer expected to wear jersey No.5 in the Charity Shield.

Despite playing 19 games in his debut NRL season last year, 22-year-old Ravalawa is currently locked in wing battle with fellow Dragon Jason Saab and young gun 'smokey' Triston Sailor.

With Jordan Pereira almost guaranteed the left wing, coach Paul McGregor will use his side's final hit out in Mudgee this Saturday to determine who starts on the opposing side for the season opener against Wests Tigers at WIN Stadium on March 15.

Currently, Ravalawa appears to have the edge, given he not only started in last weekend's Maitland trial against Newcastle, but also scored the opening try on a night where Pereira bagged four.

The Galoa Island product was also part of a Dragons outfit that almost caused a boilover at the recent NRL Nines in Perth, with the winger scoring in both the semi-final and grand final.

Despite starting the tournament as $19 TAB outsiders, St George Illawarra upstaged Cronulla, Penrith and favourites Parramatta before losing the decider to North Queensland 23-14.

During the NRL Nines weekend in Perth, Sailor also revealed to The Daily Telegraph that he has spent much of the pre-season training in the halves with the Dragons NSW Cup side.

All of which means the Charity Shield looms as a must-watch for SuperCoach players, especially when it comes to the form of several Dragons outside backs.

Elsewhere, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett is expected to name a full strength side for Saturday night's trial match that has local organisers bracing for a crowd of 10,000.

At a training session on Wednesday, Bennett ran all his biggest names through a ballwork session at Redfern Oval, although centre James Roberts did leave the session early with skills coach Greg Inglis.

Asked afterwards about the departure, Roberts said he was simply "a little sore" after having played for the Indigenous All Stars the previous weekend.

"So Wayne (Bennett) is just looking after me," he grinned. "I'll be good to go in Mudgee."

Souths five-eighth Cody Walker also suggested the Bunnies would be starting at full strength except for forward Ethan Lowe, who suffered a medial ligament injury at the Nines.

SUPERCOACH ANALYSIS

There are several outside back spots up for grabs at the Dragons, and while SuperCoaches were hopeful cheapies Jason Saab or Tristain Sailor could start, they could still miss out. Ravalawa himself was a popular cheapie last year, increasing in value by $201,100 by the end of the year, but as a result comes at an unfortunate $403,000 price tag in 2020. While his point scoring potential is very high, at this price he is likely a player SuperCoaches should avoid given his inconsistency.

-Wilson Smith