The Doonan Community Carols school singers are ready to raise the voices on Sunday.
News

Fill the night with Doonan carols

29th Nov 2019 8:00 AM

THIS Sunday is a local festive treat – the fourth annual Doonan Community Christmas Carols at the Eumundi Showgrounds.

Organisers are inviting the local community to enjoy an evening under the stars while singing along to Christmas carols, presented by a host of talented local performers, including:

  • Little Seed Theatre Company
  • Noosa District Concert Band
  • Eumundi Calisthenics
  • Good Shepherd Lutheran College
  • Sunshine Beach State High School
  • The Kitty Kats
  • Debra Casey
  • Emma Tomlinson

Santa arriving on a convoy of fire engines, courtesy of the Doonan Rural Fire Brigade.

Organisers: “We are thrilled to have the support of Doonan Rural Fire Brigade, Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade and Noosa Area SES as community partners for this year’s carols.

“Your gold coin donations for onsite carparking will support these amazing volunteers. We thank you all for keeping our community safe.

“This is the perfect way to welcome summer and celebrate Christmas with the local community.”

DETAILS:

Sunday 1 December Eumundi Showgrounds, 1 Black Stump Rd, Eumundi.

Gates open 4pm. Pre-show entertainment: 4.30pm Act 1: 5pm Santa: 6pm Act 2: 6.20pm Close: 8pm

  • carparking on site – gold coin donation

There will be food stalls including hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, potato swirls, gelato, coffee

  • Please bring: picnic rug, insect repellent and your singing voices.

This is a no gass venue

Sponsors: Proudly supported by Dan Purdie MP, Member for Ninderry. Silver Sponsor: Eumundi Service Station

Community Partners:

• Eumundi Show Society • Doonan Rural Fire Brigade • Little Seed Theatre Company • Noosa FM • Noosa District Concert Band

