Filling up fast - third servo for Noosaville

SERVO BID: A third service station application for Noosaville is set to go before council.

NOOSAVILLE may be about to have a third service station built along its main entrance in quick succession.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Noosa Council received a development application for the servo and 100sqm of associated retail on Eumundi Noosa Rd across the road from Bunnings.

The site is presently occupied by Maluka Produce and Captain Sip Sops Barber Shop and Outfitters, which would make way for the development.

If granted, the NKS Corporation bid would sit just up the road from the 711 service station and the nearby Shell and Night Owl fuel and food stop.

According to application documents, NKS and the council held a pre-lodgement meeting in September, when it was established the service station was a consistent use.

The application said a specialist report was needed to address economic need, traffic management and stormwater flows

"The proposed development has been determined to be generally consistent with existing planning controls and intent for the area, and is not anticipated to impact adversely upon the amenity of the locality,” the application said.

"This is supported by economic impact assessment which has been carried out to consider the proposal's economic effect to the surrounding catchment.

"Access to the site is to consider impacts to pedestrians along Eumundi Noosa Rd.

The applicant said council had acknowledged the existing bus stop located to the site front boundary would have to be relocated if the proposal went ahead.

"It was further acknowledged that shops are common components of the modern-day service station development,” the application said.

NKS said the Noosa Plan's provisions for advertising devices would be complied with, allowing one pylon sign with a maximum height of 5m, and a maximum of 10sqm of advertising signage per to site with no sign greater than 4sqm.

A council report and recommendation is yet to go before Noosa councillors for discussion.