Film festival blue carpet 'not to be missed'

ACTION: The Noosa International Film Festival opening night will feature the Queensland premiere of new Australian feature film, Book Week.

ACTION: The Noosa International Film Festival opening night will feature the Queensland premiere of new Australian feature film, Book Week. Contributed

THE blue carpet is ready to be rolled out ahead of the Noosa International Film Festival later this month.

NIFF will see local and international film makers visit the four-day festival to showcase some serious cinematography skills.

Celebrations kick off with a pre-film party on October 26 for the Queensland premiere of the critically acclaimed Aussie black comedy feature Book Week.

The film tells of a mean spirited and self-centered high school English teacher and the school tradition of dressing up for book week

The night will include a Q&A with director Heath Davis.

"It really is an event not to be missed,” festival president Holly Pittman.

Ms Pittman said there is something for everyone, movie buff or not, with screenings, workshops and special events happening across five locations as part of the 2018 NIFF program.

For tickets to the Opening Night and all other events, plus the schedule visit www.niff.com.au.