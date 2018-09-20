Film festival experience at Noosa Civic

Now is your chance to experience Noosa International Film Festival with free short film screenings at Noosa Civic until Sunday.

Now is your chance to experience Noosa International Film Festival with free short film screenings at Noosa Civic until Sunday. Caitlin Zerafa

WANT to experience a taste of Noosa International Film Festival before it kicks off next month? Well, you are in luck.

From today until Sunday, film lovers can head to Noosa Civic to see a mix of short films from the 2016 and 2017 festivals.

Festival director Holly Pitman said they hoped to attract a wide variety of people, not just film buffs.

"Anybody can come. They can stay and watch one film or 10 films,” she said

"We want to make the festival more accessible for everybody so that anyone can enjoy some of these great films.”

Thirteen films from across the world will be on display and are suitable for ages with a mix of animation and comedy.

Decked out with outdoor theatre chairs, the space makes for a good break between a busy day of shopping.

The free screenings run at 10am and 1pm at the Woolworths end of the centre.

So, if you are passing by, make sure you pop in and check it out.