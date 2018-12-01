Filmmaker takes solo expedition

PASSION PROJECT: Local fisher and filmmaker David Leonard made his own feature film Exploring Noosa entirely solo.

KEEN fishers and film makers meet your match because on local has just produced his own documentary, and it's quite a catch.

David Leonard is no fish-out-of-water when it comes to filming but the former musician said this experience was like no other.

Exploring Noosa is entirely self-funded, and this solo adventure saw David wear four hats in the process: cameraman, presenter, fisher and editor.

"I moved to the area from Brisbane in 2011. After a lengthy career in the music industry I wanted a sea change,” he said.

"I had always been an enthusiastic recreational fisher and I started to film my adventures on the water.”

This lead him take a slight detour, working as cameraman and editor AFN Fishing Show.

"I really worked to refine my skills and then last year quit the position to build my own brand,” David said.

David beagn full steam ahead on his feature film, taking every opportunity to get out on the water.

"It was very difficult but I loved it,” he said.

"I don't know how it came together really.”

"Fish are the worst actors in Hollywood,” he joked.

David said some days were tougher than others but none came worse than one fateful day in 2017 when his six metre boat flipped on the Noosa Bar.

"I lost all my equipment and has two others on board with me. luckily no one was injured.”

"I could have quit but I replaced my boat and started filming in February 2018.”

The 95-minute feature film has tips and tricks for fishing offshore Noosa and looks at 20 species of fish.

Since the films release on November 20, David said he has been overwhelmed with the positive response.

Now David will work on building his brand Solo Angler.

"This is just the start of my Solo Angler brand and i am looking to work with like minded people.”

Exploring Noosa is available to purchase online at www.soloangler.com and at selected Tackleworld stores including Davo's.

See his film trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXYZkK3kDMI