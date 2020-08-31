FINAL CHAPTER: Popular Coast bookstore closes down

Popular Coast business Mary Ryan’s Book Store in Noosa’s Hastings St will close their doors in October. Picture: Jeff Camden

Since 2000, Mary Ryan's Book Store in Noosa's Hastings St has been a must-visit store on the tourist strip.

But the Bay Village store, which has kept tourists and locals reading for more than 20 years, has announced it will close the doors in October.

According to Susan Robertson, the daughter of owners Bill and Susan Burgess, the reason for the business closure is due to Bill's ill health.

"We are all incredibly disappointed to be closing," she said.

The business had been up for sale since October 2019, and despite having an interested New Zealand buyer, current border restrictions put a sudden halt to negotiations.

From hosting in-store signings with authors such as John Howard, Peter Fitzsimons and Ricky Ponting, to locating that extra special book title, the much-loved book store is sure to be missed.

Ms Robertson said, while the official closing day was not yet confirmed, it will be sometime in mid-October.

"The original plan was to stay open until the 18th (October) for the NSW holidays, but if nothing changes we will close the week before," she said.

Mary Ryan's franchisor Bill Concannon said the Noosa book store owners would be sadly missed.

"They are excellent people, a lovely family." he said.

"It is sad to see them go."

Mr Concannon said the goal was to re-establish a Noosa store in the main street.

With another book store already confirmed for Hastings St, the Mary Ryan's franchisor was not concerned about a little competition.

"There used to be two book stores there, and it still survived," Mr Concannon said.

"The book industry nationally is well up on previous years, people are reading a lot more."

Ms Robertson thanked all the customers over the years for the many happy memories in their Noosa store.

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone, the customers have been super loyal," she said.

"Just like a good book, the store has taken us on many an adventure, introducing us to a wide assortment of wonderful characters, along the way imparted wisdom and insight into people, relationships and the power of tenacity.

"It has also reinforced the simple joy of reading and talking about books."

*Ms Robertson requested The Sunshine Coast Daily to mention if there's anyone who is interested in a good deal on a bookstore (quickly), they are welcome to contact the store.