FINAL DAYS: 7 top agents in race for Coast’s best

(Clockwise from top left) Kristy Cannon, Jordan Barden, Grant Smith, Jess Ruskin, Grant Whisker, Brent Higgins and Darren Martens are in the lead to be named the Sunshine Coast's best real estate agent for 2020. Photos: Supplied

A clear leader has emerged in this year's search for the Sunshine Coast's best real estate agent.

Jordan Barden of Define Property Agents has received a whopping 30 per cent of votes out of 28 agents in the running to be named the region's best.

Mr Barden has built deep customer relationships during his time with Define, which is reflected in the stellar reviews from Sunshine Coast Daily readers eager to put his name forward.

The Daily put a call out on Facebook last week to find the best agent for 2020 and was inundated with recommendations.

Happy clients jumped at the chance to praise Mr Barden and other top agents, citing their friendly demeanours and dedication to get the best outcome.

Just Sold - 22/1 Hibbertia Street Mountain Creek! 🏡 Setting a new complex record re sale price. 🔥 Thanks to my vendors... Posted by Jordan Barden - Define Property Agents on Monday, 6 July 2020

"An absolute pleasure to deal with and he went over and above to achieve an amazing result for us," one client of Mr Barden's wrote.

Mr Barden is more than 20 per cent ahead in the voting but with more than four days to go, there's still time to choose a winner.

Voting closes on Sunday night.

Here are the top seven real estate agents in the running to be named the region's best: