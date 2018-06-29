Final say goes to the council

NOOSA Council has endorsed a new three-year funding agreement for Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

Following a council vote last week, the new agreement will take effect from July 1.

"Recent discussions between council and NBRF have been very productive,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"The NBRF board are invigorated by their more strategic, expertise-based focus under the new arrangements.”

Cr Wellington said the council viewed NBRF as an important facilitator of big- picture projects, where past and ongoing projects had focused on Noosa River biodiversity, catchment erosion around Kin Kin Creek and local koala health.

"NBRF now has an opportunity to evolve their organisation,” he said.

"Council is pleased the NBRF will soon be releasing a draft strategy, envisaging a future where it takes a more strategic role, particularly in developing and sourcing targeted projects and in better utilising its DGR status to raise funds from sources other than council.

"I think we have come up with an approach that improves the way council works with the NBRF: from July, council will have the final say on how ratepayer money is invested in projects they fund.

"In the first year of the new agreement, $125,000 will be set aside from the Environment Levy to be available for NBRF projects.

"This money will be subject to application assessment by council before it can be allocated.

"After 2018-19, NBRF will compete with other organisations for project funding.

"NBRF will continue to receive operational funding for the first year of the agreement.

"For the ensuing two years, funding will be subject to council's budget deliberations.”

Cr Wellington said the foundation had also been asked to consider how it might improve its governance, transparency and community reporting.

"It is important to remember that NBRF is not a council entity and is not directed by Noosa Council,” he said.

"It is a company established to manage a trust for charitable purposes. Nor is NBRF an incorporated community organisation.

"The Noosa Community Biosphere Association is the community arm of the Biosphere Reserve.

"Council, as the organisation with the greatest influence over the Biosphere Reserve, has determined that it needs to shoulder greater responsibility for meeting the Man and the Biosphere goals.

"Council will henceforth ensure that the aims of the UNESCO covenant are better integrated into our own policies and actions.

"NCBA, an incorporated community group, will continue to be supported through council's community grants program.”