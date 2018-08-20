Final step complete to secure Rheinmetall deal

Concept images of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Redbank Motorway Estate where it will construct the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles in the Land 400 program.

AN ORDER of 211 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles is the final step for work to begin at new Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence Redbank.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia and the Australian Government have signed the LAND 400 Phase 2 contract for an order of 211 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles, marking the final tick of approval for work to begin on building the vehicles.

The first 25 vehicles will be built in Rheinmetall's German factory and the remaining vehicles plus 12 extra modules such as ambulance modules will be built in Queensland through a new Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence and RDA's Australia-New Zealand headquarters to be built at Redbank Industrial Estate.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the partnership between the Queensland Government and Rheinmetall would deliver 450 direct advanced manufacturing and engineering jobs and $1billion pumped into the state's economy in the first 10 years.

"Our state will also soon be home to Rheinmetall's biggest presence outside of Germany and an industrial hub of research and development which will achieve an average of around 300 direct jobs during the two years of construction and many more ongoing highly skilled jobs once operational," he said.

The Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence Redbank is expected to open in late 2020.