Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
News

FINALLY: Inquest into young mum’s death to be held in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE coronial inquest into the July 2014 death of 27-year-old mother Kirra McLoughlin will begin in Gympie next month.

MORE ON KIRRA MCLOUGHLIN

*AT LAST: Inquest into Gympie mum's death to be held soon

*'Her eyes were big black holes': Heartbreak for mum

A pre-inquest hearing at Southport on Tuesday heard Ms McLoughlin died with 105 bruises on her body on July 18, 2014.

Kirra McLoughlin with her close friend Genevieve.
Kirra McLoughlin with her close friend Genevieve.

Coroner Jane Bentley reportedly set down the inquest to begin from Wednesday, September 2, more than six years on from Kirra's death.

Kirra's mother Alison Russell said the latest developments have come as a huge relief.

"That feeling of it finally making it to court on Tuesday has taken mountains from my shoulders," Ms Russell said.

"It is only the first step in a long process, but I feel that step is a win."

Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin.

The Australian Associated Press reported "doctors will be called to give evidence at the inquest about (Kirra's) injuries and whether she had any underlying medical conditions".

Kirra's defacto partner will be among those also called to give evidence, according to the AAP.

beenham valley road coroner's court coronial inquest gympie courts gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seven people Sunshine Coast police want to speak to

        Premium Content Seven people Sunshine Coast police want to speak to

        Crime IN PHOTOS: Police are looking for these seven people to assist with various investigations into alleged shoplifting and stealing offences.

        Nightmare Bruce Hwy traffic as holiday-makers leave Coast

        Premium Content Nightmare Bruce Hwy traffic as holiday-makers leave Coast

        News WATCH: Traffic builds heading south as long weekend comes to an end

        IN PHOTOS: Out and about to enjoy Coast night life

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Out and about to enjoy Coast night life

        Local Faces Ocean St was bustling with activity on Saturday night

        Push for cheaper solar access for Coast businesses

        Premium Content Push for cheaper solar access for Coast businesses

        Environment 'Anything that can help their bottom line must be pursued'