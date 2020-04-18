Finally Sunrise road open for traffic

The before shot on the right of the road collapse at Sunrise beach and the new-look roadway.

AFTER the earth moved for Sunrise Beach residents in the worst possible way in Tingira Cres, it has taken work crews three months of tricky engineering and hard work to shore up the collapsed roadway.

A council spokesman said the last of the turf was being laid as part of the finishing landscaping works to end a herculean effort as the traffic is flowing again over pristine bitumen.

“The project took just on three months to complete and is a complete rebuild of the road,” the spokesman said.

“Over 300 tonne of rock was used for the gabion baskets and we re-used excavated material where possible,” he said.

It was a combination of heavy rain and a burst Unitywater water which saw much of the road collapse and making life tougher for the experts like Noosa Council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham.

The aim is to stabilise and keep the formations from threatening any more infrastructure after the burst pipeline “blew a big hole”.

The works have used gabion (rock) baskets which have “held together really well”.

Mr Billingham said the sloping bank below a nearby unit complex was not “impacted” and was stable.

Earlier in the repair project he said: “The problem is on the other side of the creek line there, it’s basically chasing itself up the hill, unfortunately up the road.

Council has carried geotechnical report on the works.