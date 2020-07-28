Finally Today’s Tim arrives in virus-free holiday haven

A magic early morning cross from Noosa Main Beach to the Today Show for weatherman Tim Davies. PHOTOS: Tourism Noosa.

Today Show weatherman Tim Davies has not been under a rock all his life but he admitted to being a first timer to Noosa as he live-crossed to the nation from Main Beach with a backdrop to cure any COVID-19 lockdown blues.

“It makes my job really easy, you don’t need to say too much,” said the veteran journo, “you just let the pictures sell it. We certainly did that this morning.”

Tim and his crew had mail-order perfect Queensland winter conditions for his first of a three-day stay organised with the help of Tourism Noosa to feature Noosa River tomorrow and the hinterland Thursday.

“This is my very first time to Noosa as I said to someone this morning on the boardwalk,” he said.

“She kind of looked at me as if I had three heads … she wanted to know if I had been living under a rock or something.

Today Show's Tim Davies about to thrill ride and meet dolphins at Sunshine Beach.

“I’ve done other parts of the Sunny Coast, but I’ve never made my way to Noosa but it’s been one of those places on the bucket list and it’s good to finally get here.”

He said Laguna Bay presented perfectly for the TV viewers without a breath of wind.

“We had a drone up and there were gasps coming from the control room from everyone back in wet old Sydney,” Tim said.

“They were very jealous.”

The morning featured some beach yoga, and Tim “hung out with a couple of local icons … we had the Mercers (lifesaving father and daughter talents Darren and Jordan) down there so that was nice”.

Another guest was master surfboard shaper turned Noosa councillor Tom Wegener, while Peter Kurivita of the Noosa Beach House dropped in to cook a “pretty special” breakfast of baked eggs that were “unreal”.

On arrival Monday he “broke the ice” with a Noosa Ocean Rider induction on the water at Sunshine Beach.

“We had a huge pod of dolphins come past and they were flapping around us. It was just incredible,” Tim said.

Today Show weatherman Tim Davies receives some surfboard shaping history lessons from Cr Tom Wegener.

Unlike some southerners Tim had no hassles when it came to arriving in Noosa, because he has been basically a Queensland refugee cooling his heels here for weeks as part of a Today Show directive.

This was after he had earlier this year gone into a two-week quarantine forced by returning to Australia after a skiing holiday just before the international borders closed.

“That was 10th/11th March when COVID really started to take hold. We were in the third flight that landed in Sydney but ScoMo had ordered only home isolation at that stage,” Tim said.

“You have to take it seriously, my biggest concern now is complacency.

“Queensland is COVID-free, but that’s not excuse to be shaking hands and high-fiving, you just never know who’s snuck over that border.”

Tim said he’s been in Queensland for three-and-a-half-weeks after arriving in Cairns on assignment when his boss called from Sydney telling him to stay north for the foreseeable future.

“I’m here for a while, I have no idea how long that will be.”

He’ll gratefully accept being a temporary Queenslander providing he does not have to wear the Maroon jersey.

After leaving the Hastings St precinct, Tim and his crew were headed up to Double Island Point four-wheel driving to take in the Coloured Sands.

“It’s magic job to have. I hope to sustain it as long as I can, because living out of a suitcase on the road does take a toll after a while,” Tim said.

“It’s not always about glamour, but it is such a blessing to be able to get out and meet people and hear their stories, and showcase different regions.”