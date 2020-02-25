Menu
Honolua Blomfield winning her heat on Day 3 of the 2020 Noosa Longboard Open (Photo by Thomas Bennett/WSL via Getty Images)
News

Finals day is here

Michele Sternberg
25th Feb 2020 8:26 AM
FINALS Day of the 2020 Noosa Longboard Open presented by Thomas Surfboards has started at Noosa Main Beach.

For competitiors, conditions are beautiful again with clean two-to-three foot waves on offer.

For spectators, it’s a chance to see the best longboarders in thw rold in action.

Surfers in Men’s Round 6 are already in the water with Women’s Round 5 to follow.

The competition will be wrapped up today meaning the 2020 event winners will be crowned today.

“It’s our last day of competition today which means by days end we will have our 2020 Noosa Longboard Open event winners,” Said WSL Longboard Tour Director Devin Howard. “It’s really exciting to be at this point in the competition and we have great waves on offer.

“We are going to start with men’s round 6 and continue from there.

“I’d like to wish all of the competitor’s luck on what is sure to be a great day of surfing here in Noosa.”

The opening heat of the morning will see a battle of the newcomers and the old guard as Kai Ellice-Flint (AUS), Harrison Roach (AUS) Lucas Garrido Lecca (PER) and former World Champion Taylor Jensen (USA) hit the water at Main Beach.

The opening Heat of Women’s Round 5 will see World Champions Rachael Tilly (USA) and Honolua Blomfield (HAW) do battle with local favourite Emily Lethbridge (AUS) and event standout Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW).

