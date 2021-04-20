FINALS FEVER: Students to watch in school football finals

Boys and girls sides from St Teresa's College,Â St John's College, Siena College and Nambour State College will kick off in the finals of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition

Boys and girls sides from St Teresa's College,Â St John's College, Siena College and Nambour State College will kick off in the finals of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition

A diverse mix of talent is primed to shine for a big afternoon of Coast football finals as students fight for school pride and premiership honours.

How to watch: Coast schools tackle football finals

The semi-finals and grand finals of the inaugural Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition will be livestreamed by the Sunshine Coast Daily on Wednesday.

Only games on Field 1 will be broadcast, with two semi-finals and two grand finals livestreamed. See the schedule.

Boys and girls sides from St Teresa's College, St John's College, Siena College and Nambour State College will be in action.

Here are some of the top players to watch out for.

ST TERESA'S COLLEGE

GIRLS

Jayde Lacey

"She is defender and in Year 12," coach Geraldine Pettit said.

"She plays for Noosa Lions.

"Defensively, she just reads the game really well and she's just a great back up and plays the sweeper role.

"She is really reliable."

St Teresa's Catholic College player Lily Payne in action against Nambour during the opening round of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football tournament Picture: Tom Threadingham

Lily Payne

"She is quite experienced across codes and is more a rugby (player) but she comes to all our soccer (training)," Pettit said.

"Lily and Jayde make a very good defensive group along with Isla Brennan."

Isla Brennan

"Her commitment to the ball is really strong," Pettit said.

"Isla, Jayde and Lily are quite assertive players so they don't back off the ball."

BOYS

St Teresa's players Jack Williams, Ben Francis and Campbell Verster-Deer

Jack Williams

"He plays in the premier men's team at Noosa Lions and is an awesome player," Pettit said.

"He usually plays in a centre mid position but he is very calm on the ball and he reads the game so well.

"He is from a big footballing family.

"His movement on and off the ball, especially off the ball, is great and he's just always in the right place."

Campbell Verster-Deer

"Campbell plays midfield on the wing and just his work rate on field is always very good," Pettit said.

Tom O'Halloran

"He is midfield or striker," Pettit said.

"I'm hoping to see some really good through balls from Jack (Williams) through to Tom with some great finishes from the boys."

Ben Francis

"He's a strong midfielder/striker who has had a real impact in this tournament. The four Year 12 boys all play for Noosa Lions and have been the core of the team with their reliability and leadership with the younger students."

SIENA CATHOLIC COLLEGE

BOYS

Siena Catholic College student Ben Mitchell

Ben Mitchell

"He's just been a rock solid defender that's leading the show in the back there and saving so many goals for us," coach Ross Alberti said.

"He plays a bit of churches league as well so he's definitely one to look for in the back."

Siena Catholic College student Oliver Kinsella

Oliver Kinsella

"He's a striker and is probably our quickest player and probably our star forward who has scored most our goals," Alberti said.

GIRLS

Siena Catholic College student Sophie Peters

After an enthusiastic response to football Siena were able to field two teams in the competition.

"The Siena A girls are a great team, with wonderful spirit who play for each other," Alberti said.

"They only went down 2-1 to St Johns in their first encounter and are ready to turn that score around (in the semi-final).

"Look out for Sophie Peters, our star defender, with speed, skill and aggressive runs from the back."

ST JOHN'S COLLEGE

BOYS

St John's College player Harry McMillan

"The St John's College senior boy team has continued to grow and develop as the season has progressed," coach John Calvo said.

"Throughout the season they continued to demonstrate a unity determination to fight to the last whistle that has contributed to their success so far.

"Our team captain Dylan Cassidy and vice-captain Harry McMillan have been instrumental in directing the squad into the final's series.

"Collectively our key attacking threats Joseph Jefferies, Jackson Pearce and Hamish O'Shea have been standout in front of goal which will make for an exciting finals night."

GIRLS

St John’s College students, Isabella Rossiter, Sofie Hayes and Claudia Dykes. Photo: Patrick Woods. Photo: Patrick Woods.

"This football season has been quite the success for our girls at St. John's," Kevin Mills said.

"Many close matches and lots of determination has seen this year's team go undefeated in the regular home and away season.

"Our team captain Isabella Rossiter has been solid leader in defence. The middle has been led by our dominant midfielders Claudia Dykes and new addition Emily Jeffree, and our top scorers up front have been Sofie Hayes and Zoe Kretzers (who has managed to get a goal in every game)."

NAMBOUR STATE COLLEGE

BOYS

Luke Smith

"He is our captain and he's our centre midfielder," coach Ben Callcot said.

"He's been our mainstay of the team and our most consistent player."

Nambour State College player Uryu Forsyth in action against St Teresa's Catholic College during the opening round of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football tournament. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Patrick Argue and Uryu Forsyth

"Uryu and Patrick are both our leading goal scorers for the team and even for the comp," Ben Callcot said.

"They're centre forwards and their speed and strength has been at the fore.

"As the competition has gone on they've developed a pretty good partnership up font."

GIRLS

Karley Stevens

"She's our main central defender and she's been the sweeper cleaning up in defence and has been preventing goals," manager Pete Sinclair said.

Shakiah Smith

"She's our distributor and wins a lot of the ball and cleans up in midfield," Sinclair said.

"A lot of our play comes through her winning the ball and distributing."

Nambour State College player Jess Murtagh during the third round of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition.Picture: Tom Threadingham

Jess Murtagh and Mi Phetrat

"They're our strikers," Sinclair said.

"Jess has been scoring more of the goals and then Mi is generally one of those that gets the ball and sets it all up.

"Those two are generally up front causing all the trouble (for opposition)."