Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
Crime

Financier guilty of $1.1M fraud on clients

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
14th May 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville financial adviser has pleaded guilty to defrauding clients of more than $1 million to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Anthony Vivian Dick entered his guilty pleas to 11 charges in March, just days after his first court appearance for tampering with his clients' superannuation, pension and savings accounts.

ASIC alleged that between March, 2006 and December, 2017 Mr Dick transferred about $1.1 million from these accounts to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

It is alleged the Rangewood man used his clients' money to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

Mr Dick operated from his business called Advantage Financial Services, and is alleged to have fleeced 13 people from around the Townsville region.

Court documents show the monetary value he is alleged to have taken from previous clients, ranged from $5000 to more than $30,000 per person.

The charges carry various maximum penalties of between ten to fourteen years' jail.

Mr Dick will face Townsville District Court after The Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions presents an indictment to court.

Originally published as Financier guilty of $1.1M fraud on clients

More Stories

Show More
crime finance fraud money queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outrage as koala habitat flattened for housing development

        premium_icon Outrage as koala habitat flattened for housing development

        News A Noosa development is jeopardising the safety of the koala population, according to a wildlife group who say more should be done to protect the animals.

        Residents fury at road detour sees council u-turn

        premium_icon Residents fury at road detour sees council u-turn

        News A group of Sunshine Coast residents are upset council decision-makers are about to...

        NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        premium_icon NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        News Police said domestic violence “certainly has increased” since families were forced...

        FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

        premium_icon FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

        Health It’s one of the biggest question surround coronavirus, do face masks help stop the...