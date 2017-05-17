Financing skate revival at Sunshine Beach attraction

ON A ROLL: The Sunshine Beach skate park is in line for a major renewal.

NOOSA councillors should vote next Thursday to commit $380,000 to the renewal of the Sunshine Beach skate park but questions remain about the condition of a key feature that is not part of the upgrade.

The metal half-pipe, which is rusting, has been the subject of injury claims after falls and council staff have told councillors it may be time to have its condition reassessed.

Councillors are in favour of awarding Concrete Skateparks the contract to renew the concrete sections of the park only.

Council chief executive Brett de Chastel asked the condition of the half-pipe and its likely lifespan at the services and organisation committee meeting because he believed there had been a number of injury claims.

A senior staffer asked if he was referring to users falling off this popular feature, with steep walls riders skate up and down to perform often spectacular aerial moves.

"I know we've had a few reports of that," Mr de Chastel said.

The condition was rated as "not too bad" but in need of regular maintenance as "alot of the steel coating is starting to rust and crush".

The last repair work resulted in a "really good" result, the staffer said.

Cr Jess Glasgow, who is part of the project control group that will monitor construction, said this skate park was something "we have to have".

"It doesn't always float with every resident when you talk about spending that much money," he said.

"When you're out on site and you're seeing the kids and the families out there and the people engagement, it's really good."

Cr Frank Pardon said this skate park had reached its use-by date because it was "knocked around a bit".

Mayor Tony Wellington was told a likely start date was June 1 and work would take eight-nine weeks, depending on the weather.

The Noosa News visited the skate park last Tuesday and found it to be a hive of activity.

The skateboarding community has been heavily involved in the design of the upgrade and skate coach Mat was delighted that councillors looked set to commit the funds.

He said injury claims were a fact of life in using these facilities but he hoped the maintenance levels would improve after the works were done.

Mat said the life of the concrete and steel could be prolonged with regular coats of paint.