Find a Frog to launch in February

HOP ALONG: Our frogs need need our help to survive in the wild. Contributed

FROG fanciers from Peregian to Burrum Heads will look to best last February's 2400 sightings of these fragile amphibians.

The Find a Frog In February is about to launch again thanks to the citizen science annual survey conducted by the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee.

There will be frog-friendly eyes scanning as far west as Kilkivan and out to Maleny as waterways and bush habitat is scoured. The MRCCC is keen for photos and recorded frog calls so they can be identified.

A MRCCC spokeswoman said this would help preserve local frog populations through increasing knowledge of their whereabouts.

"Frogs are a vital part of our ecosystems and can be easily affected by changes in the air, water and land. We can help them if we know where they are,” she said.

"All data collected throughout the Mary River catchment will go to the Queensland WildNet database for all future research and planning efforts.”

A handy guide is the Australian Museum's FrogID app and check out www.mrccc.org.au/frog-in-february/ for all the information you need to get involved.

Locals can also join the Find a Frog in Februarygroup on Facebook to connect with other fervent froggers.

Teachers are being encouraged to involve their students in this scientific data collection with helpful teaching resources on the FrogID Website.

The first 100 MRCCC data sheets submitted will be rewarded with a free copy of the Queensland Museum's "Frogs of South-East Queensland".

Find a Frog in February is supported by the Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Fraser Coast councils.