Find friendships through Salvation Army

THE Salvation Army is proving it's not just a lifeline for struggling families - it also provides opportunities to forge friendships.

Last month, the Shopping Bonanza and Food Hall, organised by the Noosa Salvos, raised $1500 for people in the Philippines.

Major Denise Parkinson said the fundraiser was chance for the community to meet.

"We also connected with people who came along to just check it out," Major Parkinson said.

"One such lady was sitting at a table towards the end of the morning and I noticed her sitting by herself.

"I discovered she was quite lonely and felt that this might be an opportunity to get out of her house and meet up with others.

"I was so satisfied as another of our goals was to bring people to somewhere safe and inexpensive, so that they could no longer suffer isolation."

The Noosa Salvation Army offers a Come And Meet Each Other opportunity every Tuesday at 12.30-2pm at the Church, 6-8 Bartlett Street, Noosaville.

The cost is $3, covering free tea and coffee, and guests are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

The Salvos will also host an evening of Christmas carols at the Church, from 5pm on December 10.