Find ‘one-off’ handmade gifts this Christmas

GIFTS: Noosa Arts and Crafts are holding a Christams Market where locally-made and unique present will be on sale.

GIFTS: Noosa Arts and Crafts are holding a Christams Market where locally-made and unique present will be on sale.

CHRISTMAS is just around which means the busy rush for gift buying will soon begin.

Noosa Arts and Crafts have been busy preparing for a Christmas market where Christine Pritchard said shoppers can find the perfect locally-made gift.

“In this world of mass produced imports it’s often difficult to purchase a Christmas gift that is truly unique and locally made,” Ms Pritchard said.

“Luckily we in Noosa have clever talented local Christmas elves who craft and create one-off items often available at half the price one would normally pay.”

Crafty “elves” have set up shop at the Noosa Arts and Crafts headquarters at Wallace House and will be open from Wednesday, November 27 through to Tuesday, December 3.

“So if it’s beautifully hand-sewn dolls for the children or jewellery for the ladies in your life; tableware for the Christmas table or decorations for the tree; or perhaps a piece of art for that ‘hard to buy for’ person; you’ll be able to find it at the Christmas Craft Market.”