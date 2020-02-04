Menu
Nicki Venaglia and Darrin Swindlehurst of Revive Timber, Noosa.
Business

Find out how these small business owners help therapy horses

Michele Sternberg
4th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
TO DISCOVER a construction business operating with less than one per cent waste is virtually unheard of.

But it's a record that Revive Timber Designs owners Darrin Swindlehurst and Nicki ­Venaglia are proud of.

They work exclusively with Australian timbers, often recycled, to craft high quality, ­bespoke furniture and joinery.

Off-cuts are then used to create small items like potplant stands, serving boards, coasters and side tables, while the sawdust is donated to local charity Hoofbeats Equine Therapy at Doonan for use in their stables.

"Initially the idea for our business came about because we'd been builders for 30-odd years and specialise in renovations and saw the amount of waste … all this hardwood timber ended up in landfill," Ms Venaglia said.

To start with, the couple used timbers from clients' renovations and repurposed the wood to create an outdoor table, vanity or bar and "it just kind of flowed on from that".

"We were looking at the sustainability of our industry and we really wanted to create conscious consumption rather than fast furniture," she said.

"That was a huge from our own point of view.

"Timber has been Darrin's passion since he was 15. He lives and breathes it, and Australian timbers in particular, are his passion.

"We have so many beautiful timbers here in Australia. We choose not to work with ­imported timbers because we have so many beautiful Australian timbers that are well suited to our environment.

"We also try to source our timbers as locally as possible so they have low carbon miles.

"We are at Doonan, our main timber merchant is in Coolum and he sources from southern Queensland and northern NSW.

"Knowing who made your product, where it came from and where the materials came from is special."

The idea is to create lasting pieces of furniture that can be handed down through generations.

"The dining room is the heart of the home and it's so important to have a table that memories can be made around," she said.

Ms Venaglia, who looks after most of the finishing of the products, admits having an eye for detail comes in handy.

"I have a very particular eye for detail. I'm a hairdresser by trade, and was a colourist, so those skills have been a little bit transferable in my role in the business now."

